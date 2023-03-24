Norway to redeploy military to protect North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway to redeploy military to protect North Sea assets

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/03/2023, 7:56 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ForsvaretNorway military protect assets
Norwegian Navy patrol vessel KV Sortland during operations to protect assets in September.

Norway is to deploy its military to protect key subsea oil and gas assets following an increase in Russian submarine activity.

The Royal Norwegian Air Force has handed a number of videos to NBC News, showing what it believes to be a growing threat from Russia.

According to the head of the Royal Norwegian Navy, Russian attack submarines and planes have upped their activity in the Northern North Sea, home too much of Norway’s oil and gas industry.

Apparently they are also “operating more unpredictably”, and in certain cases more aggressively.

Norwegian troops were stationed around oil and gas assets, onshore and offshore, in September following the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines – they were stood down a few weeks later after the threat was deemed to have diminished.

This latest show of strength comes less than a week after NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg visited Equinor’s Troll A platform.

He was joined by EU commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, and Equinor chief executive, Anders Opedal, were also in attendance.

NATO North Sea platform © Supplied by Photo: Ole Jorgen Br
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrives at the Troll A platform together with CEO Anders Opedal.<br />(Photo: Ole Jorgen Bratland / Equinor).

Troll is Norway’s largest gas field, providing more than 10% of the gas consumed in the EU last year.

According to Mr Opedal, the visit underlined “Norway’s importance as a secure and reliable supplier of energy to Europe”.

While Norway has been an important source of oil and gas for decades, it has taken on a new level of impotence following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many sanctions imposed on the Kremlin following the attack were specifically targeted at Russia’s hydrocarbons industry, a major form of income for the government.

It left Western governments scrambling to make up their energy shortfall, with Norway quickly stepping up to the plate to increase its production.

And last year the Scandinavian country leapfrogged Russia as Europe’s largest supplier of natural gas.

Multiple unidentified drones were also spotted near to key facilities, prompting Norway to step up its military presence around key installations.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts