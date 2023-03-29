Norwegian oil firm Noreco to change name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norwegian oil firm Noreco to change name

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/03/2023, 7:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by NorecoNoreco to change name
Noreco's Gorm production hub.

Norwegian Energy Company, or Noreco for short, has announced plans to change its company name.

As part of a wider rebrand, the firm will become BlueNord, should the move be approved by at an annual general meeting next month.

It will require a change of the company’s articles of association to become effective.

Following sign off, it is expected that Noreco’s (OSLO: NOR) ticker on the Oslo Bors market will change from “NOR” to “BNOR”.

Riulf Rustad, executive chairman, said: “We are today facing the future as a forward-leaning and strong company, which will be named BlueNord. As BlueNord, we are in pole position to become a leading European independent gas producer and to continue to create value for the Company’s stakeholders.”

Euan Shirlaw, chief executive, added: “It is my pleasure to introduce you today to BlueNord, the proposed new name for Noreco. BlueNord represents both our values and what we see as our core purpose: to contribute to Energy Security in Europe by maximising our gas production and focusing our investments accordingly. Although the name is changing, Noreco and its long history laid the foundation for what we have become today: a material independent oil and gas producer. While we have already made significant progress since 2019, we look forward to delivering the next stage as BlueNord, with both infill drilling and Tyra first gas on the horizon.”

Noreco also released its 2022 annual statement of reserves and resources on Wednesday, with near-term 2P reserves of 182.4mmboe at the end of 2022.

That includes the producing Dan, Halfdan and Gorm hubs, the Tyra redevelopment project, the HCA gas lift project, four infill wells and the Valdemar Bo South development.

The company’s near-term 2C resources, as recognized by RISC in accordance with PRMS guidelines, were 37.2mmboe at the end of 2022, with the Adda and Halfdan North developments, as well as the Svend Reinstatement infill wells.

Marianne Eide, chief operating officer, said: “I am pleased to announce BlueNord’s reserve and resource base of a total of 220mmboe. This is the first time we include near-term 2C resources which is a result of a positive trajectory of the identified field development opportunities we have in our portfolio. With Tyra nearing completion and the commencement of the seven-well infill campaign we have the right momentum and I am looking forward to announcing further maturation of BlueNord’s development portfolio during 2023.”

