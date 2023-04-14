Norway confirms ex-Shell exploration exec as director general of oil regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway confirms ex-Shell exploration exec as director general of oil regulator

By Andrew Dykes
14/04/2023, 4:55 pm
© Supplied by NPDDirector General of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate Torgeir Stordal.
Torgeir Stordal has been officially appointed as Director General of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), and will now serve in the post for six years.

Mr Stordal has been acting in the role since June 2022, and has now been appointed for an initial six-year term as director general with an option to extend.

“I’m very pleased that Torgeir Stordal will be heading up the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Torgeir is a knowledgeable and experienced leader who is well-poised to further develop the Directorate,” said Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland in a statement.

“He is intimately familiar with the industry and we’re getting an agency head who can contribute to further value creation on the Norwegian shelf moving forward.”

Mr Stordal has a cand.scient. (a master’s degree equivalent) in geophysics from the University of Bergen.

He was hired by the NPD in 2017 as director of exploration, and in 2020, he was given primary responsibility for technology, analyses and coexistence.

Before he started working for the NPD, Stordal worked as a geophysicist and has experience from a number of management positions, including as exploration manager for Norske Shell in 2009-2013 and a global role in resource evaluation at Shell’s headquarters in the Netherlands from 2013-2017.

He has also held positions of trust in the Norwegian Petroleum Society and Norwegian Oil and Gas (now Offshore Norge).

“The energy industry is undergoing a major transition, and the authorities will be playing a role in this transition. I’m looking forward to continuing this work alongside our skilled leaders and employees,” he said following his appointment.

Established in 1972, the NPD reports to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and operates offices in Stavanger and Harstad, employing around 210 people.

Its primary objective is to derive the greatest possible values from the country’s oil and gas activities for Norwegian society, through efficient and responsible resource management.

