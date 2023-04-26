Var Energi to explore floating wind opportunities at Goliat platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Var Energi to explore floating wind opportunities at Goliat platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/04/2023, 10:23 am
Green energy produced by nearby floating wind turbines could be fed into the grid using Goliat's existing power-from-shore cable.

Norwegian operator Var Energi (OSLO: VAR) is to explore a belt and braces approach to electrifying one of its major assets.

The oil and gas company has entered into a collaboration with Odfjell Oceanwind and Source Galileo to pilot using floating offshore wind at the Goliat platform.

Goliat, located in the Barents Sea, is already electrified, with energy coming from shore through a power cable with a capacity of 75 megawatts (MW).

Var Energi says the purpose of this new project, named GoliatVind, is to use the existing link to send electricity to the mainland.

In doing so, the company aims to boost renewable power generation in Finnmark, an area in the north of Norway.

On top of meeting increased demand for green energy, GoliatVind will also be a pilot project to demonstrate new, Norwegian offshore wind technology.

The scheme is currently in an early phase, and multiple factors are under consideration before a concept selection and a development decision is made.

This covers regulatory framework conditions, including incentives and a development licence from the authorities.

3 to 5 turbines

Var Energi’s initial plan is to build three to five floating wind turbines at Goliat, which the company owns in partnership with Equinor (OSLO: EQNR), each with a capacity of 15 MW.

This means that GoliatVind may contribute up to 75 MW of installed capacity, depending on the project’s scope.

Current operations on the platform require about 50 MW, meaning that, regardless of the final concept decision, the project can increase overall power generation in the region.

The Goliat platform.

Vegard Bruaset, Var Energi’s VP Barents Sea area, said: “The Government has decided that all parts of society must be electrified to reach Norway’s climate targets. This requires the development of new renewable power generation.

“Var Energi is exploring opportunities to make the power cable and necessary capacity on the platform available precisely to contribute to this. Odfjell Oceanwind and Source Galileo will be the developer and owner. Var Energi has no plans to enter into commercial or operational commitments in the wind park.”

Goliat came on stream in 2016 and has been supplied with power from shore since the start.

According to Var Energi, this reduces CO2 emissions by 300,000 tonnes annually, the equivalent of emissions from 100,000 cars.

The company aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from its own production by 50% by 2030, compared with the 2005 level.

