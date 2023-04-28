Neptune confirms production start up at Fenja

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Neptune confirms production start up at Fenja

By Andrew Dykes
28/04/2023, 7:54 am
© Supplied by NeptuneIllustration of the Fenja field and tie back.
Neptune Energy has announced the start-up of production from its Fenja oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea.

Located 75 miles north of Kristiansunds, Fenja lies at a water depth of 325 metres, and around 22 miles south west of the Equinor-operated Njord A platform, where production is routed via a pioneering new tie back.

Neptune operates the field (30%) alongside partners Vår Energi (45%), Sval Energi (17.5%) and DNO (7.5%).

The field is now expected to produce 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd, gross), via two oil producers, with pressure support from one water injector and one gas injector.

Of this, Energy Voice understands around 10,0000 boepd is attributable to Neptune.

Drilling on the four-well campaign began in October 201 using Odfjell Drilling’s semi-submersible Deepsea Yantai rig, and was completed last summer.

The development consists of two subsea templates tied back to the Equinor-operated Njord A platform. A 36 km electrically trace-heated (ETH) pipe-in-pipe solution transports oil from the Fenja field to the platform for processing and transport.

Due to the high wax content of the oil, the contents of the pipeline must be warmed up to a temperature above 28 degrees Celsius before starting the flow after a shut down.

During normal production, the temperature in the pipeline is well above this temperature. The tie-back to Njord A is the world’s longest ETH subsea production pipeline.

Neptune Energy’s managing director in Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “The Fenja development is an excellent example of how our industry uses innovative technologies to overcome challenges. The ETH pipe-in-pipe solution is crucial for transporting the oil, and is a creative, cost-effective approach that enables the field to be tied back to existing infrastructure.

“Fenja is also located in a strategically important growth area for Neptune Energy, with a number of other interesting prospects nearby.”

Total reserves are estimated between 50 and 75 million boe, of which 75% is oil and 25% is gas.

Neptune’s Projects and Engineering Director in Norway, Erik Oppedal, added: “The ETH pipeline represents an important technological step, made possible through excellent collaboration between TechnipFMC and Neptune Energy. It could also unlock opportunities to develop future tieback developments.”

It comes just one day after the gas-focused operator confirmed new flows from its eleventh well at the UK’s Cygnus field, expected to produce a additional 4,000 boepd.

