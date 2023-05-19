Equinor taps TechnipFMC for well intervention work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor taps TechnipFMC for well intervention work

By Andrew Dykes
19/05/2023, 10:26 am
© Supplied by TechnipFMCRiserless well intervention.
Riserless well intervention.

TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Equinor to provide well intervention services across Norwegian waters.

The New York-listed offshore services firm (NYSE:FTI) confirmed it had been awarded a “significant” two-year contract for riserless light well intervention (RLWI) work.

The two-year contract runs from 2024 to 2025, with options to extend for each of the three subsequent years. Under the agreement TechnipFMC will provide production enhancement, data, and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method.

The contract was valued at between $75m and $250m, and will be booked in the firm’s inbound orders for the second quarter of 2023.

RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well.

In their place, remotely operated well control systems are used to carry out operations, reducing cost and complexity, and speeding up the required timeframe.

TechnipFMC president Jonathan Landes said: “TechnipFMC has been providing RLWI services to Equinor since 2006. Over that period, the average duration of an intervention has been reduced by nearly two-thirds thanks to improvements in process and technology, aided by the collaborative relationship with Equinor’s dedicated RLWI team.

“It is a pleasure to continue developing that relationship as we help our client meet demand for energy.”

It comes one week after another award from the Norwegian energy in Brazil, in which Technip took on a front end engineering and design study for the BM-C-33 field, in water depths up to 2,900m.

This contract covers the full subsea system, including Subsea tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, subsea distribution and topside control equipment, and installation.

TechnipFMC will also be responsible for life-of-field services.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts