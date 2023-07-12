European gas falls to lowest in a month as Troll set to resume

European natural gas prices fell to the lowest level in a month as the giant Norwegian Troll field is set to resume and demand remains subdued.

Benchmark futures in the Netherlands slumped as much as 2.8%, extending this week’s declines.

While hot weather is blanketing parts of Europe and raising cooling needs, the continent’s higher-than-usual inventories have helped keep gas prices in check. Recent declines have made it more profitable for US liquefied natural gas exports to be shipped to Asian markets, according to BNEF.

Meanwhile, natural gas supplies from Norway are continuing to edge higher, with traders monitoring possible updates from the country’s network manager on maintenance schedules.

If nothing changes, the giant Troll field will return on Thursday to full capacity after extended seasonal works.

That adds to a sense of security for Europe as it prepares for next winter, with storage levels now 80% full. Still, colder weather could cause inventories accumulated over the summer to rapidly drop when the heating season begins later this year.

Front-month gas on the Dutch hub declined 2.21% to €28.42 a megawatt-hour by 9:18 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent fell 0.87% to 69.9 pence a therm.