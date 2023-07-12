European gas falls to lowest in a month as Troll set to resume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

European gas falls to lowest in a month as Troll set to resume

By Bloomberg
12/07/2023, 11:06 am
© Krister Soerboe/BloombergEuropean gas supply concerns
The Troll A natural gas platform.

European natural gas prices fell to the lowest level in a month as the giant Norwegian Troll field is set to resume and demand remains subdued.

Benchmark futures in the Netherlands slumped as much as 2.8%, extending this week’s declines.

While hot weather is blanketing parts of Europe and raising cooling needs, the continent’s higher-than-usual inventories have helped keep gas prices in check. Recent declines have made it more profitable for US liquefied natural gas exports to be shipped to Asian markets, according to BNEF.

Meanwhile, natural gas supplies from Norway are continuing to edge higher, with traders monitoring possible updates from the country’s network manager on maintenance schedules.

If nothing changes, the giant Troll field will return on Thursday to full capacity after extended seasonal works.

That adds to a sense of security for Europe as it prepares for next winter, with storage levels now 80% full. Still, colder weather could cause inventories accumulated over the summer to rapidly drop when the heating season begins later this year.

Front-month gas on the Dutch hub declined 2.21% to €28.42 a megawatt-hour by 9:18 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent fell 0.87% to 69.9 pence a therm.

