Aker BP hits new production record during ‘very strong’ quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP hits new production record during ‘very strong’ quarter

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/07/2023, 6:56 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergAker BP strong quarter
The Johan Sverdrup oil field off the coast of Norway

Bosses at Aker BP (OSLO: AKER BP) are toasting a “very strong” second quarter in which the company produced more oil and gas, at a lower cost.

During the period the Norwegian operator achieved a new production record of 481 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

That increase was driven by a successful ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup to a new plateau level, as well as high production efficiency across the portfolio.

There was also “significant oil discovery” at Ost Frigg, the longest exploration well drilled offshore Norway, with an estimated 53-90 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Aker BP, which completed a takeover of Lundin Energy’s E&P division in June 2022, says it is likely to be included in the ongoing Yggdrasil project.

Equinor transfer operatorship AkerBP

On the financial side the firm recorded pre-tax profits of $2.2 billion during the quarter, a slight increase on Q1 ($1.8bn), and around double the figure from the same period last year ($1.1bn)

Karl Johnny Hersvik, chief executive of Aker BP, said: “It has been a very strong second quarter for Aker BP. We have produced more oil and gas, at a lower cost, and with lower emissions than ever before in our history. This excellent performance has led us to increase our expectations for the full year of 2023.

“Beyond these strong results, I am also pleased that our field development projects are on track, and we have achieved important milestones throughout the quarter. This includes obtaining governmental approvals of all PDOs.

“Furthermore, we have had exploration success in the quarter, contributing to the growth of our resource base and the value of our ongoing field development projects.

“In summary, it has been a very active and productive quarter, and what I am most proud of is our dedicated team and a company culture for operational excellence and continuous improvement that really makes Aker BP the E&P company of the future.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts