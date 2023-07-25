Var Energi quarterly profits drop as oil and gas prices cool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Var Energi quarterly profits drop as oil and gas prices cool

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/07/2023, 7:03 am Updated: 25/07/2023, 7:12 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Var EnergiVar Energi quarter profits
A Var Energi worker offshore.

Var Energi’s (OSLO: VAR) profits dipped in the second quarter of the year as the company felt the impact of lower commodity prices.

In its half ears financial results, released on Tuesday, the Norwegian operator posted Q2 takings before taxes of $701 million.

That is a 45% drop on the previous quarter, when Var made $1.3 billion.

For the first six months of 2023, the firm made $1.97bn, down from $2.9bn in the corresponding period in 2022.

Revenue in Q2 was $1.4bn, a decrease of 31% from Q1 2023, with Var blaming the drop on lower oil and gas prices.

It could be a sign of things to come too as the world’s majors ready to release their half-year results in the coming days, with an expectation of cooling balance sheets.

Positives to take

Despite the dip in profits the company says between April and June it delivered a solid performance on operated assets, realised continued high gas prices and met key milestones on the Balder X project.

It was also a landmark quarter for Var with the operator announcing the acquisition of Neptune Energy’s Norwegian oil and gas assets to “accelerate growth and value creation”.

After months of speculation it was confirmed that Eni, which has a controlling stake in Var, had struck a multi-billion pound deal for Neptune.

The Italian supermajor will take over the company’s assets in the UK, Netherlands etc. with the Norwegian operations to be carved out and handed to Var.

The deal is expected to complete at the start of next year.

Var says the acquisition will “add scale, robustness, diversification and longevity” to its portfolio.

Torger Rod, the operator’s chief executive of, said: “We are delivering on our strategic priorities with a continued strong safety performance, high uptime on operated assets, solid price realisation and good progress on the development projects which are set to deliver more than 50% production growth by end-2025.

“The agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Norway to accelerate growth and value creation is a major milestone in the execution of our strategy. It will add scale, diversification and longevity to our portfolio, underpin our production growth and strengthen future dividend capacity.”

Var’s production for the quarter totalled 202 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), a decrease from Q1 and “mainly due to seasonal maintenance and partner-operated turnarounds”.

Fenja, Hyme and Bauge came on stream in April, somewhat behind plan, with irregular production following operational issues at the Njord host

Despite the issues production, production cost and development capex guidance for 2023 stays the same, Var said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts