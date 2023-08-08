Equinor gets Norway approval to electrify Western Europe’s biggest LNG plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor gets Norway approval to electrify Western Europe’s biggest LNG plant

By Bloomberg
08/08/2023, 12:08 pm Updated: 08/08/2023, 12:44 pm
© Supplied by Equinor/Harald PetteHammerfest LNG plant at Melkoya.
Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkoya.

The Norwegian government has given Equinor the green light to electrify its liquefied natural gas facility in northern Norway, a project forecast to lower emissions and lock in gas deliveries beyond 2030.

“We are putting in place the policies so Hammerfest LNG can continue operating to 2040,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said at a press conference in Hammerfest Tuesday. Connecting the Arctic facility to the grid is the “largest, single climate measure decided by a Norwegian government,” he said.

The Melkoya plant, which opened in 2007, processes natural gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, producing some 6.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year, or about 5% of Norway’s total exports of the fuel.

Equinor submitted plans at the end of 2022 to build an onshore compressor, electric steam boilers, two transformer stations and the necessary grid connections to fully electrify the facility, with an estimated cost of 13.2 billion kroner ($1.3 billion).

The proposal has stoked controversy over whether it will drive up local power prices and divided Norway’s ruling coalition government.

The plant is one of Norway’s biggest sources of climate warming gases, accounting for about 2% of annual emissions. Replacing on-site gas turbine generators with power from shore will slash carbon dioxide emissions from the facility by 850,000 tons annually after its planned completion, equal to 13% of the 55% cut in carbon emissions pledged by Norway’s oil and gas sector, according to Equinor.

Onshore compression, meanwhile, is needed to extend plateau production from the Snohvit field – the first to be developed in the Barents – as reserves dwindle. New 420 and 132 kilowatt cables will power the facility and bolster grid capacity in Hammerfest, the government said in a statement.

The government also aims to increase renewable energy production in Finnmark by at least as much as the energy consumption of Hammerfest LNG by 2030.

“We want development and growth throughout Norway,” Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said Tuesday. “Getting more power and better availability of electricity in this area is also an important part of overall preparedness and our national security.”

In April, Norway’s parliament asked the government to explore the possibility of using carbon capture and storage technology at Melkoya, reflecting public concern over higher electricity costs after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Equinor has been given until the end of the decade to phase out the use of gas turbine generators at the facility and may be allowed to use them for back-up power as late as 2033, pending government approval. Onshore compression can begin as early as 2028, the company said Tuesday.

