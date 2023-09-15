Equinor announces £300m plan to develop Norway’s Eirin gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor announces £300m plan to develop Norway’s Eirin gas field

By Mathew Perry
15/09/2023, 1:32 pm
© Oyvind Torjusen / EquinorThe Gina Krog platform in the North Sea.
The Gina Krog platform in the North Sea.

Equinor has submitted a £300 million plan to the Norwegian government to develop the Eirin gas field.

The company said recoverable reserves in the Eirin field, discovered in 1978, are estimated at 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is gas.

Located 250km west of Stavanger, Equinor said the Eirin field will be developed as a subsea facility connected to the Gina Krog platform.

Equinor senior vice president for field life extension (FLX) Camilla Salthe said the development will extend Gina Krog’s productive life from 2029 to 2036.

“Utilising Gina Krog’s infrastructure will enable Eirin to bring new gas to Europe fast, with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production,” Ms Salthe said.

Equinor said increasing gas exports from Gina Krog was an important part of its efforts to collaborate with Norwegian authorities to deliver as much gas as possible to Europe following the energy crisis in 2021.

Production start-up is expected to begin as early as 2025 if the plan gains approval from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Equinor vice president for FLX projects Ketil Rongved said extending Gina Krog’s productive life provides an opportunity to mature additional new reserves in the area.

“We’re still seeing possibilities for new discoveries, which is why Eirin’s new subsea facility will enable tie-in of new fields.” Mr Rongved said.

Under the plan, Equinor said condensate from the Eirin gas will be exported to its Sleipner A platform via a planned oil pipeline from Gina Krog.

Meanwhile, Equinor remains confident the company is still on track to approve the Rosebank oilfield West of Shetland this year as it awaits regulatory approval.

