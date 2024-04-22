Aker BP brings Hanz subsea tieback onstream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP brings Hanz subsea tieback onstream

By Mathew Perry
22/04/2024, 5:17 pm
Ivar Aasen
Aker BP's Ivar Aasen installation

Norwegian oil and gas firm Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) has announced the start up of production from the Hanz development in the North Sea.

Hanz is a subsea field development tied into Aker BP’s Ivar Aasen platform, around 110 miles west of Karmøy.

Ivar Aasen was discovered in 2008 and was joined with other discoveries in the area, including Hanz, which was first proven in 1997. First oil from Ivar Aasen was produced in December 2016, while appraisal wells were drilled at Hanz in 2018.

Aker BP said it has invested close to NOK 5 billion (£367m) in the project which is expected to yield around 20 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Hanz equipment re-use

The Hanz development is the first time that production equipment has been re-used in a new field development on the Norwegian continental shelf, Aker BP said, with the project utilising subsea production systems from the Jette field.

In addition to the re-use of equipment, Aker BP said the strategy for how the oil and gas is to be recovered was changed to include use of a cross-flow well for water injection.

© Supplied by Aker BP
A visualisation of the Hanz subsea tieback to the Ivar Aasen platform developed by Aker BP.

The Norwegian firm said this results in a substantial reduction of power consumption, less use of chemicals and less equipment on the seabed.

Aker BP chief executive officer Karl Johnny Hersvik said Hanz is a “another great example of what we can achieve working as one team”.

Mr Hersvik said the “innovative solutions” used in Hanz contributed to lower costs and lower emissions.

Aker BP vice president for projects Stine Kongshaug McIntosh said Hanz “will be more cost-efficient and have a smaller environmental footprint than originally planned for”.

The Ivar Aasen platform receives power from the Edvard Grieg platform ten kilometres to the southeast and since 2022 power from shore from the Johan Sverdrup field, minimising direct CO2 emissions.

The Hanz field is located within Licence 028 B, with Aker BP operating the field with a 35% share alongside partners Equinor (50%) and Sval Energi (15%).

