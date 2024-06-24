Equinor concludes internal investigation into Norway helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor concludes internal investigation into Norway helicopter crash

By Mathew Perry
24/06/2024, 1:06 pm
© Supplied by Norwegian Safety InvWreckage of an S-92 helicopter which crashed off the coast of Norway during a training exercise for Equinor after it was retrieved from the sea floor.
North Sea operator Equinor has released details of an internal investigation into a fatal helicopter crash off the coast of Norway in February.

61-year-old nurse and Equinor employee Reidun Hestetun died and five others were injured when the Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue (SAR) helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

Investigators later recovered the wreckage of the Bristow-operated helicopter, including its ‘black box’ flight recorder, from a depth of 220 metres after it sank to the sea floor.

Norwegian authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash, with authorities working to determine why the helicopter’s floating batons did not deploy.

Equinor said its investigation aims to “ensure that lessons are learned from the accident” and to identify actions and measures the company can take to improve is SAR service and accident preparedness.

The report outlined recommendations for improvements to training and drills, the availability of protective equipment, and internal emergency response protocols.

Other recommendations included adapting helicopter windows to ensure night vision goggles can be used by crew in the rear cabin, and immediately suspending flights for 24 hours following an incident.

The report also recommended a new assessment of whether measures taken following a fatal crash near Turoy in 2016 have “had the expected long-term effect” in improving safety.

Equinor chief executive officer Anders Opedal said: ““It’s important that we examine this in depth to make sure we learn from this serious accident.

“The investigation has uncovered findings and points to specific improvement items that we will follow up to further strengthen Equinor’s SAR service and accident preparedness.”

Equinor said the recommended actions in its report “do not provide a basis for drawing conclusions as to whether these factors have had an impact on the cause or the outcome of the incident”.

The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) is responsible for establishing the cause of the accident, and its investigation is ongoing.

