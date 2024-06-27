Norway proposes first acreage for deep sea mining in Arctic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway proposes first acreage for deep sea mining in Arctic

By Bloomberg
27/06/2024, 3:16 pm
© Supplied by Greenpeacedeep sea mining
Greenpeace protesting deep-sea mining tests in the Pacific.

Norway is inviting comments on Arctic seabed areas it plans to offer for deep sea mining ahead of formally awarding permits for the first time.

The Nordic country is one of the first to take a step that has been highly criticized by environmental and fishing groups due to the possible damage to marine life. The European Parliament has also voiced concern, while the bloc’s green deal chief, Maros Sefcovic, said in March that the European Union would monitor the process. Norway is not a member of the bloc.

© Bloomberg
A map showing an area proposed for deep sea mining by the Norwegian government.

The government on Wednesday proposed to put forward 386 blocks in the Arctic as part of the first licensing round. The area makes up about 38% of the 280,000 square kilometers (108,000 square miles) opened for exploration of minerals on the continental shelf off the Norwegian coast earlier this year, with backing of the country’s parliament.

The government plans to award licenses in the first half of next year, Energy Minister Terje Aasland said on Wednesday.

“The world needs minerals for the green transition, and the government wants to explore if it’s possible to extract seabed minerals in a sustainable manner from the Norwegian continental shelf,” Aasland said in the statement, citing the country’s “long experience” managing ocean-based resources.

Norway has said it will tread carefully and will only approve exploitation plans that show that a project can be implemented in a sustainable and responsible manner. But environmental groups have questioned the process the country is following.

“Researchers have been unanimous; we have too little knowledge about the deep sea, and even just exploring it can have catastrophic consequences for marine life and the vital ecosystem processes we find there,” Gytis Blazevicius, leader of Norwegian environmental organization Nature and Youth, said in an email. “In the future, we will look back at 2024 as the fateful year when we could have made the right choice.”

The proposal is being presented for public consultation, with a deadline of Sept. 26 for any comments. Any plans for extraction must be approved by both the ministry and the Norwegian parliament.

