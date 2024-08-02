UK set for first well spud of 2024 as Shell and Harbour kick off activity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

UK set for first well spud of 2024 as Shell and Harbour kick off activity

By Stephen Coomber
02/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTUK well operations are due to begin in July as no programmes have been completed to date in 2024.
UK well operations are due to begin in July as no programmes have been completed to date in 2024.

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot July 2024

As of 26 July, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023. No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date.

The Valaris 123 jack-up mobilised from the Erskine field on 21 July and reached the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well location on 24 July and is preparing to spud.

The Selene well is targeting the Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation in a low relief NW – SE trending horst block, dip closed to the NW and SE.

© Supplied by Shell
Shell’s Clipper platform. North Sea.

Joint venture partner Deltic Energy has quoted pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources for the Selene prospect of 132 – 318 – 581 bcf with a CoGS of 69%.

In a success case, an 18 km tie-back to the Shell-operated Barque field infrastructure is planned, which is tied back to the Clipper North hub.

Another potential July spud is the Harbour-operated Joselyn South well.

A total of five exploration and three appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although these may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Norway Well Slot July 2024

As of 26 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and four exploration wells active on the NCS, with Brokk-Mju in the CNS, Gimle/Alborix in the NNS, and Lavrans (exploration segment), Storjo West (appraisal) and Haydn/Monn in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, the Cerisa, Ferdinand Nord, Hassel and Gnomoria wells completed. One exploration well spudded at Haydn/Monn.

Barents Sea

The Aker BP-operated 7324/6-2 Ferdinand Nord well was completed on 5 July, after being spudded on 26 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub.

The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic was a P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.3 – 4.7 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 7324/8-4 Hassel well was completed on 5 July, after being spudded on 25 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub.

The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic and was P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.2 – 4.4 mmboe.

© Supplied by Var Energi
The Scarabeo 8 semi-sub rig spudded the Aker BP-operated 7324/8-4 Hassel well.

Norwegian Sea

The 6605/6-1 S Haydn/Monn well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 24 June with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting Upper Cretaceous Springar and Nise Formation sandstones. JV partner Vår Energi has reported pre-drill resources of 85 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp. The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen as part of a batch drilling programme. The well is targeting the Middle – Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be tied back to Kristin.

North Sea

The 35/10-12 S Gnomoria appraisal well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, was completed on 7 July, after being spudded on 4 June with the COSLPromoter. The well encountered oil and gas in the Upper Jurassic target and proved resources of 5 – 25 mmboe.

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 21 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The HPHT well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic and has pre-drill resources of 25 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/10-C-51 A Gimle/Alborix well was spudded on 28 April from the Gullfaks C platform. The well is appraising the area between the Gimle and Sindre fields alongside the Alborix exploration target, likely in Middle Jurassic to Upper Triassic reservoirs.

The 36/7-5 S, A, B, C Cerisa well, operated by Vår Energi, was completed on 30 June after being spudded on 29 March with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Lower Cretaceous with preliminary oil and gas volumes of 18 – 39 mmboe.

