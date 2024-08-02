UK set for first well spud of 2024 as Shell and Harbour kick off activity

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot July 2024

As of 26 July, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023. No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date.

The Valaris 123 jack-up mobilised from the Erskine field on 21 July and reached the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well location on 24 July and is preparing to spud.

The Selene well is targeting the Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation in a low relief NW – SE trending horst block, dip closed to the NW and SE.

© Supplied by Shell

Joint venture partner Deltic Energy has quoted pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources for the Selene prospect of 132 – 318 – 581 bcf with a CoGS of 69%.

In a success case, an 18 km tie-back to the Shell-operated Barque field infrastructure is planned, which is tied back to the Clipper North hub.

Another potential July spud is the Harbour-operated Joselyn South well.

A total of five exploration and three appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although these may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Norway Well Slot July 2024

As of 26 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and four exploration wells active on the NCS, with Brokk-Mju in the CNS, Gimle/Alborix in the NNS, and Lavrans (exploration segment), Storjo West (appraisal) and Haydn/Monn in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, the Cerisa, Ferdinand Nord, Hassel and Gnomoria wells completed. One exploration well spudded at Haydn/Monn.

Barents Sea

The Aker BP-operated 7324/6-2 Ferdinand Nord well was completed on 5 July, after being spudded on 26 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub.

The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic was a P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.3 – 4.7 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 7324/8-4 Hassel well was completed on 5 July, after being spudded on 25 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub.

The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic and was P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.2 – 4.4 mmboe.

© Supplied by Var Energi

Norwegian Sea

The 6605/6-1 S Haydn/Monn well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 24 June with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting Upper Cretaceous Springar and Nise Formation sandstones. JV partner Vår Energi has reported pre-drill resources of 85 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp. The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen as part of a batch drilling programme. The well is targeting the Middle – Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be tied back to Kristin.

North Sea

The 35/10-12 S Gnomoria appraisal well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, was completed on 7 July, after being spudded on 4 June with the COSLPromoter. The well encountered oil and gas in the Upper Jurassic target and proved resources of 5 – 25 mmboe.

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 21 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The HPHT well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic and has pre-drill resources of 25 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/10-C-51 A Gimle/Alborix well was spudded on 28 April from the Gullfaks C platform. The well is appraising the area between the Gimle and Sindre fields alongside the Alborix exploration target, likely in Middle Jurassic to Upper Triassic reservoirs.

The 36/7-5 S, A, B, C Cerisa well, operated by Vår Energi, was completed on 30 June after being spudded on 29 March with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Lower Cretaceous with preliminary oil and gas volumes of 18 – 39 mmboe.