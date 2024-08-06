Norway investigators reveal autopilot a factor in fatal S-92 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway investigators reveal autopilot a factor in fatal S-92 crash

By Mathew Perry
06/08/2024, 4:42 pm Updated: 06/08/2024, 5:02 pm
© Supplied by Norwegian Safety InvThe recovered wreckage of an S-92 helicopter which crashed off the coast of Norway during a training exercise for Equinor in February.
The recovered wreckage of an S-92 helicopter which crashed off the coast of Norway during a training exercise for Equinor in February.

A preliminary report into a fatal helicopter crash offshore Norway has identified the autopilot system of the Sikorsky S-92 as a factor in the accident.

61-year-old nurse and Equinor employee Reidun Hestetun died and five others were injured when the Bristow-operated S-92 search and rescue (SAR) helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

Norway S-92 crash investigation

In a report released today, the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) said the helicopter pilot was attempting to locate an emergency beacon prior to the accident.

In dark and overcast conditions, with waves around 10ft high, the pilot descended to an altitude of 200ft to locate the beacon off the coast of the island of Sotra.

After finding the beacon, the co-pilot activated the Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS) of the S-92, causing the helicopter to descend towards a hover point.

The NSIA said to slow down, the S-92 will usually pitch its nose upwards to an angle of around 10 degrees. However, the AFCS continued to pitch upwards past this point and the crew realised that something was wrong.

The pilot attempted a manoeuvre to correct the helicopter’s position, but the S-92 had already reached a nose up altitude of 30 degrees and was flying backwards.

wreckage of a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter being recovered in Norway © NSIA
Wreckage of the S-92 helicopter was recovered by Norwegian authorities.

The helicopter descended and crashed into the sea, with the impact causing all windows on the left-hand side to come loose. The NSIA report said the cabin quickly filled with water and sank, without its emergency floats deploying.

Two rescue helicopters were dispatched to the crash site to retrieve the six crew members, arriving 45 minutes after the accident.

The first SAR helicopter retrieved five people from the water, but with one of the survivors in a critical condition and Ms Hestetun showing no signs of life, the crew made the decision to transport the survivors to hospital in Bergen.

The second SAR helicopter arrived around 15 minutes later, and Ms Hestetun was later pronounced dead at Haukeland Hospital.

Autopilot and Sikorsky training

The NSIA report said initial investigations focused on the AFCS and the helicopter flight recorders, but the recorded data “did not clearly indicate why the pitch up manoeuvre continued”.

In addition, the NSIA flight recorder data did not correspond to statements made by the flight crew.

However, after examining the pitch system with manufacturer Sikorsky and investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board, a “fault was found on one of the three circuit boards” in the pitch system.

The NSIA said the fault in the “pitch trim servo” is still under investigation.

norway helicopter crash © Supplied by AIBN
Emergency floating batons should have prevented the S-92 from sinking but they were not deployed.

Investigators also said representatives from Sikorsky stated that the when the autopilot ‘Mark on Top’ (MOT) mode is engaged, the S-92 should not normally exceed 12-13 degrees nose up altitude.

However, the NSIA said this information is not contained in flight manuals for the S-92 and until recently, operator Bristow Norway had not established call outs for unusual pitch altitudes.

The report said due to the dark night-time conditions, the Bristow pilots “had few external visual references” and were “caught by surprise” when the pitch continued to increase.

“When they realised the unusual altitude, it was too late to recover,” the report stated.

The NSIA called on all S-92 helicopter operators to take immediate action to ensure pilot and crew training is updated to include awareness and corrective actions of the pitch issue when using the autopilot.

The report also recommended Sikorsky immediately ensure that all operators are aware of the issue and update any relevant manuals for the S-92.

This is not the first time Norwegian investigators have highlighted problems with the Sikorsky flight manual for the S-92.

Following a 2013 crash, the NSIA recommended Sikorsky revise the emergency checklist for the S-92 after an emergency landing on a decommissioned oil rig.

Similarly, in 2009 Canadian investigators found ambiguity in the S-92 oil system failure procedure contributed to the crew misdiagnosing issues with the main gearbox.

Crash investigation ongoing

The NSIA said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Investigators are continuing to look into survival aspects of the crash, including emergency equipment such as the emergency flotation system and life rafts.

Other areas still to be investigated include the crew’s personal equipment, the evacuation from the helicopter and the rescue operation itself, the NSIA said.

In June, Equinor released details of an internal investigation into the incident, which included recommended for improvements to training and drills and the availability of equipment such as night vision goggles.

According to the NSIA report, none of the crew were using night vision goggles at the time of the crash.

 

