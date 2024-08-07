Aberdeen’s Raptor Data lands global ConocoPhillips P&A contract

Aberdeen-headquartered Raptor Data has secured a global well plugging and abandonment (P&A) contract with ConocoPhillips.

As part of the deal, Raptor will manufacture and deploy a fleet of tools based on its Pathfinder acoustic telemetry technology.

ConocoPhillips will initially deploy the system across its operations in Norway. In 2019, the company estimated it had nearly 300 wells requiring P&A in Norwegian waters.

Manufacturing of the tools will take place in Aberdeen, where Raptor currently employs 12 people.

Raptor said it is now looking to add three additional roles in Aberdeen in 2024.

Raptor’s Pathfinder technology

Raptor said Pathfinder is the “world’s first truly plug and play in-well verification system”.

It uses a suite of advanced verification and validation equipment, incorporating wellbore pressure, temperature and acoustic analytics.

Raptor also uses artificial intelligence and machine learning alongside a digital twin to interpret data during P&A.

This allows the firm to diagnose in-well events and verify the integrity of the well plug before completing the operation.

Raptor said the verification provided by its Pathfinder system is increasingly important as new methods of P&A are trialled globally, including the use of bismuth instead of cement.

Cement is the most commonly used material for well P&A, but it can degrade over time and lead to leakage.

Bismuth, a metal which expands as it solidifies, has emerged as a leading alternative to cement for well P&A.

The use of bismuth is still a maturing technology in well P&A, but Raptor said its Pathfinder system “can now verify and prove the efficacy of wellbore plug caps”, potentially providing greater certainty for operators.

Raptor Data and ConocoPhillips

Raptor chief executive officer Paul McClure said the firm is looking forward to further developing and deploying its technology with ConocoPhillips.

“ConocoPhillips and Raptor have worked together over several years to refine wellbore plug verification technology, particularly for use with bismuth barriers,” McClure said.

“This contract will enable Raptor to deploy systems to ConocoPhillips operations and demonstrate the operational value of this technology for right-first-time barrier installation with quantifiable assurance metrics.”

McClure said Raptor believes its technology can add “significant value” in de-risking P&A operations and enabling operators to deploy new technologies like bismuth at a lower cost.

Elsewhere, McClure said Raptor is exploring further opportunities across several regions, with a specific focus on supporting operators in the UK North Sea.