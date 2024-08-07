Aberdeen’s Raptor Data lands global ConocoPhillips P&A contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aberdeen’s Raptor Data lands global ConocoPhillips P&A contract

By Mathew Perry
07/08/2024, 12:40 pm
© ConocoPhillipsConocoPhillips North Sea
The Greater Ekofisk complex in Norway, operated by ConocoPhillips.

Aberdeen-headquartered Raptor Data has secured a global well plugging and abandonment (P&A) contract with ConocoPhillips.

As part of the deal, Raptor will manufacture and deploy a fleet of tools based on its Pathfinder acoustic telemetry technology.

ConocoPhillips will initially deploy the system across its operations in Norway. In 2019, the company estimated it had nearly 300 wells requiring P&A in Norwegian waters.

Manufacturing of the tools will take place in Aberdeen, where Raptor currently employs 12 people.

Raptor said it is now looking to add three additional roles in Aberdeen in 2024.

Raptor’s Pathfinder technology

Raptor said Pathfinder is the “world’s first truly plug and play in-well verification system”.

It uses a suite of advanced verification and validation equipment, incorporating wellbore pressure, temperature and acoustic analytics.

Raptor also uses artificial intelligence and machine learning alongside a digital twin to interpret data during P&A.

This allows the firm to diagnose in-well events and verify the integrity of the well plug before completing the operation.

North Sea 50 years © Supplied by ConocoPhillips
The Ekofisk Area started production in 1971.

Raptor said the verification provided by its Pathfinder system is increasingly important as new methods of P&A are trialled globally, including the use of bismuth instead of cement.

Cement is the most commonly used material for well P&A, but it can degrade over time and lead to leakage.

Bismuth, a metal which expands as it solidifies, has emerged as a leading alternative to cement for well P&A.

The use of bismuth is still a maturing technology in well P&A, but Raptor said its Pathfinder system “can now verify and prove the efficacy of wellbore plug caps”, potentially providing greater certainty for operators.

Raptor Data and ConocoPhillips

Raptor chief executive officer Paul McClure said the firm is looking forward to further developing and deploying its technology with ConocoPhillips.

“ConocoPhillips and Raptor have worked together over several years to refine wellbore plug verification technology, particularly for use with bismuth barriers,” McClure said.

© Supplied by Raptor Data/Aspectus
Raptor Data chief executive officer Paul McClure.

“This contract will enable Raptor to deploy systems to ConocoPhillips operations and demonstrate the operational value of this technology for right-first-time barrier installation with quantifiable assurance metrics.”

McClure said Raptor believes its technology can add “significant value” in de-risking P&A operations and enabling operators to deploy new technologies like bismuth at a lower cost.

Elsewhere, McClure said Raptor is exploring further opportunities across several regions, with a specific focus on supporting operators in the UK North Sea.

 

 

 

 

