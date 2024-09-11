Equinor powers North Sea Troll B and C platforms from shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor powers North Sea Troll B and C platforms from shore

By Mathew Perry
11/09/2024, 7:40 am Updated: 11/09/2024, 7:40 am
The Troll C platform in the Norwegian North Sea.
The Troll C platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has completed a project to partly power its Troll B and C platforms in the North Sea from shore, significantly reducing emissions.

Equinor said the electrification at the two offshore platforms will reduce annual emissions from the Norwegian continental shelf by 250,000 tonnes of CO2.

The operator invested NOK 8.1 billion (£573m) in the electrification project, with much of the work carried out by Aker Solutions.

Equinor executive vice president Geir Tungesvik said the Troll B and C electrification marks an “important milestone” in efforts to halve operational emissions by 2030.

“The project reduces CO2 emissions by the equivalent of those from 125,000 fossil-fuelled cars,” Tungesvik said.

The Troll C platform.
The Troll C platform.

The power to Troll B and C comes from Kollsnes, north-west of Bergen, and runs through a new “electro building” shared by the Troll and Oseberg fields, Equinor said.

From there, it runs out to Troll B in a 132 kV power cable, and from there to Troll C. The processing and other energy-intensive systems on both platforms are now electric, except for the large export compressors which are still gas-powered.

Tungesvik said the Troll West electrification project has generated “substantial business activity” for the Norwegian supply chain.

“Over 70 percent of the investments in the project have gone to companies in Norway,” he said.

Electrification

The carbon dioxide reduction is equivalent to about half a percent of Norway’s total annual emissions, Equinor said.

Meanwhile, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from the field have been reduced by around 850 tonnes per year.

The operator said the gas previously burned in turbines to provide energy on the platforms can now be exported and more efficiently used in Europe.

Equinor executive vice president Kjetil Hove said electrification at Troll B and C means the state-owned firm can develop new discoveries with “very low emissions”.

“The Troll area will continue to deliver large volumes of low-carbon, high-value energy for many years to come,” Hove said.

Work to fully electrify Troll C is ongoing, Equinor said, which will cut a further 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions once  complete.

Overall, Equinor said this help cut almost four percent of the total emissions from oil and gas production, around one percent of total emissions in Norway.

Infrastructure at Kollsnes and the cable to the platforms are also designed for possible future full electrification at Troll B.

The Troll A platform was the first platform to be powered from shore on the Norwegian continental shelf, and has been electrified since it began production in 1996.

Meanwhile in the UK, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator is forging ahead with plans focused on cutting emissions from offshore platforms.

Alongside plans to power North Sea platforms with floating wind farms, operators are also exploring opportunities to use onshore wind farms in the West of Shetland.

Operators have previously warned the NSTA plans will see platforms being shut down early due to the complexities and costs of replacing diesel or gas generators.

