Aker BP makes 100m-barrel find in Norwegian North Sea

Aker BP has made a significant discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, adding an estimated 96-134 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent to the Yggdrasil field.

The find comes after the successful completion of the company’s Omega Alfa exploration campaign.

The campaign had five exploration targets – Omega, Alfa, Alfa South, Sigma NE, and Pi – through a multilateral well located west of Yggdrasil.

In July, Aker BP preliminarily reported a discovery of 20-40m boe from two of these targets.

Following the completion of the campaign, the combined recoverable volumes have increased to 96-134m boe.

Drilling operations began in early May using the Deepsea Stavanger rig.

Over a three-month period, the team drilled a total of 45,000 metres, including 40,000 metres in reservoir sections.

This included the three longest well branches ever drilled on the Norwegian continental shelf, with the longest branch reaching 10,666 metres.

The horizontal drilling method enabled the collection of an unprecedented amount of high-quality reservoir data.

This has significantly reduced subsurface uncertainty and allows us to rapidly advance into concept studies to determine the optimal tie-back solution to Yggdrasil.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “Omega Alfa is among the largest commercial discoveries in Norway in a decade. Building on the momentum from the oil discovery at East Frigg in 2023, it marks a major step toward our ambition of producing more than 1 billion barrels from the Yggdrasil area.

“This is the result of a strong collaborative effort between our own teams and our alliance partners, and a testament to how new exploration methods push the boundaries. We look forward to unlocking even more of the potential in this prolific area.”

Yggdrasil is the largest field development project currently underway on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved by Norwegian authorities in 2023, and the project is progressing according to plan, with first oil expected in 2027.

The proven resource base is approximately 700m boe, with an ambition to grow this to more than one billion barrels through further exploration. The Omega Alfa discovery represents a significant building block in achieving this ambition.

Subsea spools for use on the Yggdrasil field were fabricated at Scotland’s Port of Nigg.