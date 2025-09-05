Norway heads to the polls on 8 September, with early indications suggesting a Labour Party-led coalition is the most likely winner. However, the backroom deals required to bring together a disparate left-wing coalition could raise challenges to Norway’s status as the energy superpower of Europe.

“I’m worried for the election,” said director of Offshore Norge, Hildegunn Blindheim, at Offshore Europe this week. “If one side wins, it will be hard for the oil and gas industry. If the other side wins, it will kill some of the plans around offshore wind.”

Labour (Ap) won power from the Conservative Party (H) in 2021. It has 48 members of the 169 member parliament, the Storting. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has led the coalition since 2021.

“The race between left and right-leaning blocs remains neck-and-neck ahead of the election, though current polling suggests that Labour is best placed to remain in government,” says Jess Middleton, senior Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

“With nine parties expected to win seats and no outright majority likely, the next government will need support from smaller parties to get things done.”

The next two largest parties after Labour are likely to be the Progress and Conservative groups – both right wing.

According to Estimite’s poll of polls, a left-wing coalition could win enough to form a government but would need to bring together a number of parties. In addition to Labour, Centre and Socialist Left, it would require the Greens and the Reds.

While these parties may agree on opposing the two largest right-wing parties, their take on electricity exports and hydrocarbon development are at odds.

Norway’s top export to the UK is gas, reaching £12.3 billion for 2024-25. Oil is second, at £9.2bn, electricity at £832mn and refined oil at £741mn.

Powering Europe

The most likely area for disruption is around power exports.

Demonstration of the potential for chaos came in January this year, when the Centre Party pulled out of its coalition with Labour. This was based on a disagreement on electricity exports. The party has continued to support Labour in order to prevent a vote of no confidence.

The Storting approved part of the fourth energy package earlier in August. The European Union required certain directives to be adopted into Norwegian legislation, under European Economic Area (EEA) rules.

“Debates over power exports to the EU have become central to the campaign, with parties on both the left and right pushing for restrictions despite the risk of breaching the bloc’s single-market rules,” said Verisk Maplecroft’s Middleton.

A future agreement between Labour and the Centre Party will struggle to surmount this issue.

Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, the leader of the Euro-sceptic Centre Party, has hammered the issue during campaigning.

Vedum told state broadcaster NRK that imposing European directives on Norway endangered his party’s support of Labour. He has said Norway “must take national control over power exports. The EU should not control more and more of our power policy.”

© Supplied by National Grid

Norway’s price

Norway generates 98% of its electricity from hydropower. This is a valuable decarbonised supply for European states.

Analyses have linked the interconnections between Norway and the European Union as driving Norwegian domestic price volatility in Norway. Inflation has been a major point of contention during campaigning.

Restricting power exports to Europe, to ensure lower domestic prices, would breach market rules.

The Labour Party has attempted to protect local consumers by launching the “Norgespris”, which gives a fixed price for power all year round.

It has also said it would not begin planning any new undersea cables until 2029.This does not include the SK1 and SK2 connections to Denmark, which otherwise will come out of service in 2026.

The other exception is around future offshore wind developments.

Electricity exports have emerged as the most immediate flashpoint in negotiations but Norway’s oil and gas sector, which generates far larger revenues, faces its own balancing act.

Discussions around the formation of a coalition will need to consider how to reconcile maintaining production levels, crucial to the country’s welfare state, with its climate commitments.

Horse trading

Oil and gas developments are much less politicised, with little appetite from the major parties to stymie production.

“While the need to secure the support of smaller allies could prompt a stronger tilt toward renewables, Labour still tempers its climate commitments against support for the petroleum sector. A right-wing bloc led by the Conservatives and the Progress Party would push policy more firmly toward fossil fuel expansion,” said Middleton.

According to manifesto analysis by Oil Change International, Labour has modified some of its support for exploration and continues to back new licensing rounds and production.

The Conservatives would “move the country further from a just and rapid transition”, Oil Change said. The new right-wing Progress Party “would not only block progress, but actively reverse existing climate measures”.

Progress has also been critical of electrifying offshore installations from land. This has “little or no” impact on reducing emissions, the party said. This is a point of agreement with the Green Party, which has described electrification as ‘greenwashing’.

Verisk Maplecroft’s Middleton said a stronger left-leaning coalition, “particularly from the Socialist Left and the Greens, will likely slow new licensing, while parties on the right favour continued hydrocarbon exploration to counter an expected decline in output.”

Should Labour win, it is likely to be in some sort of coalition with the Socialist Left Party and the Centre Party. The Socialist Left opposes new exploration, while Centre supports continued and expanded hydrocarbon developments.

Europe turned to Norway to supply gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU plans to halt Russian supplies entirely by the end of 2027.

Facing the decline curve

The coalition mathematics become even more complex when considering Norway’s looming production challenge. Maintaining output will require new investments and expansion into new regions, which will prove controversial.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has called for more investment to stave off declining production. The agency described Norway as a “safe harbour in stormy seas”.

Director of offshore ventures Kjersti Dahle said at a conference in late August that the Norwegian Continental Shelf had plateaued.

“We’ll need to boost our efforts in both exploration, developing discoveries and improving recovery from existing fields in order to curb the steep production decline forecast after 2030,” she said.

There are signs companies are taking the opportunity seriously.

© Supplied by Equinor/Ole J?rgen B

Aker BP reported a discovery in the Yggdrasil area last month, the latest in a string of finds in the area. Welligence said the Omega Alfa find was “one of the largest commercial discoveries in a decade”.

However, Welligence said Norway faces challenges. “While Omega Alfa shows that material volumes can continue to be found in relatively mature areas, new projects of this size will need to become the norm, not the exception, if Norway is to arrest imminent production decline.”

The government launched its 26th licensing round in mid-August. At the time, it said new oil and gas discoveries were “crucial”. There are annual rounds looking at predefined areas, while numbered rounds apply to sites beyond these.

Norway benefited significantly from the 2022 energy price spike, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reporting that oil accounted for 46.9% of government revenues. It is expected to fall to 26.9% this year and continue declining, reaching 22.5% in 2030.

Crossroads

Norwegian election highlights a paradox. The country needs to balance its domestic needs with international demands.

The country’s role as supplier has been taken for granted, but this is a mistake. The result of its domestic political pressures will play out beyond its borders in the decade to come.

European energy planners will be watching voting on 8 September closely, along with the seemingly inevitable coalition construction process. What voters are considering in Norway will have an impact on the rest of Europe during a crucial period.