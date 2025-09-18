One worker killed in Equinor Norwegian refinery accident

A worker has been killed in an accident yesterday at Equinor’s refinery at Mongstad, Norway.

According to the Norwegian state-owned company, the incident was connected to a lifting operation and took place on 17 September at 13:40 CEST.

The deceased was employed by Crane Norway, a supplier of crane and lifting services at Mongstad.

Equinor’s statement said that the worker was treated by health personnel at the scene, but his life could not be saved.

All non-critical activity on the plant has been stopped until further notice and the area has been cordoned off.

“We are deeply impacted by this tragic accident, in which a person lost his life while working for Equinor,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues who have lost a loved one. In cooperation with the supplier companies, we will do everything we can to support those affected by this accident.”

1,500 employees at Mongstad were gathered for an information meeting the day of the accident, with additional gatherings to be held this morning.

Equinor will also meet with leadership of the supplier companies to follow up the incident.

Relevant authorities have been notified of the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation. Equinor will also investigate the incident.

The next of kin have been informed.

Two previous incidents occurred at Equinor’s Mongstad refinery in previous years.

A fire broke out at the facility in 2022, with an investigation from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway warning of shortcomings in the design and maintenance of the refinery.

And in 2023, a contractor from Beerenberg was seriously injured after falling 23.5 metres onto a concrete floor during scaffolding installation.

A Petroleum Safety Authority investigation warned that under “slightly different circumstances” the fall would have likely been fatal.