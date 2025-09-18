One worker killed in Equinor Norwegian refinery accident

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

One worker killed in Equinor Norwegian refinery accident

The deceased was employed by Crane Norway.

September 18th 2025, 6:52 am
2 min read
Equinor's Mongstad refinery in Vestland, Norway.© Supplied by Equinir/Oyvind Hagen
Equinor's Mongstad refinery in Vestland, Norway.

Michael Behr

A worker has been killed in an accident yesterday at Equinor’s refinery at Mongstad, Norway.

According to the Norwegian state-owned company, the incident was connected to a lifting operation and took place on 17 September at 13:40 CEST.

The deceased was employed by Crane Norway, a supplier of crane and lifting services at Mongstad.

Equinor’s statement said that the worker was treated by health personnel at the scene, but his life could not be saved.

All non-critical activity on the plant has been stopped until further notice and the area has been cordoned off.

“We are deeply impacted by this tragic accident, in which a person lost his life while working for Equinor,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues who have lost a loved one. In cooperation with the supplier companies, we will do everything we can to support those affected by this accident.”

1,500 employees at Mongstad were gathered for an information meeting the day of the accident, with additional gatherings to be held this morning.

Equinor will also meet with leadership of the supplier companies to follow up the incident.

Relevant authorities have been notified of the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation. Equinor will also investigate the incident.

The next of kin have been informed.

Two previous incidents occurred at Equinor’s Mongstad refinery in previous years.

A fire broke out at the facility in 2022, with an investigation from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway warning of shortcomings in the design and maintenance of the refinery.

And in 2023, a contractor from Beerenberg was seriously injured after falling 23.5 metres onto a concrete floor during scaffolding installation.

A Petroleum Safety Authority investigation warned that under “slightly different circumstances” the fall would have likely been fatal.

Tags