Equinor claims ‘factual errors’ in North Sea fire investigation

Equinor has challenged “factual errors” in the investigation of a fire onboard its Sleipner B platform in Norwegian waters in October 2024.

Smoke was reported onboard the normally unmanned installation (NUI), which did not stop until 13 hours after first detection.

The fire burned the Variable Speed Drive (VSD) onboard the Sleipner B installation. This is the device that controls the speed of an electric motor, which powers the platform’s export gas compressor.

Smoke and soot damage were also reported in nearby rooms and thermal insulation in a ceiling above the VSD was “destroyed,” according to reports.

It was also reported that there was “substantial material damage to the facility from firefighting systems for cooling the area”.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority, known as Havtil, launched an investigation in collaboration with local police following the incident.

The pair concluded that Equinor had provided “inadequate facility-specific training and drills,” while displaying “deficient management of risk and technical solutions”.

The authorities also concluded that the “handling of hazard and accident situations” on this occasion was lacking and pointed to deficiencies in ventilation and the firewall and a missing navigation light.

It also claimed that documentation had not been updated relating to the installation.

As a result, the investigation “identified serious breaches of the regulations” and issued an order for Equinor to rethink its “decision-making routines and practices”.

However, the state-backed oil company claimed there were “factual errors” in the report but did not submit comments by the deadline of 24 September.

Equinor has “requested a deadline of 3 December 2025” to respond to the report published by the Norwegian offshore watchdog.

Despite previous claims of inaccuracies, Equino has now made its peace with the conclusions of the investigation.

A spokesperson told Energy Voice: “It is important that serious incidents are investigated to ensure learning and improvement.

“The report from the Offshore Safety Authority is thorough and highlights key areas.

“The findings are consistent with Equinor’s own investigation, which provides a solid basis for further follow-up.

“We are following up on orders and deviations and will ensure closure within the deadline. The work is well underway.”

What happened on Sleipner B?

Smoke was first detected in the high voltage room of the M40 module onboard the Sleipner B platform.

Operations at the facility were later shut down, and a team of seven people were mobilised from the neighbouring Sleipner A platform.

After operations ceased, Sleipner B was put on an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

The team sent onboard was tasked with checking “the switchboard room and vent smoke observed on camera,” as well as restoring UPS charging, Havtil reported.

The team on board Sleipner B reported back to the A platform that they could not identify an “obvious” cause of the smoke, which led emergency response management to believe that “the situation was under control”.

The authority concluded that “a lot of attention was paid to Sleipner B’s imminent loss of power”, which “affected the actions taken and decisions made”.

As a result of efforts to restore power, “a new smoke development occurred,” the investigation found.

As a result, the team on board Sleipner B returned to Sleipner A and power was shut off to the NUI.

Despite the issues highlighted by Havtil, the authority said there was “little risk of the fire spreading beyond the module it was in”.

After publishing this story, Equinor contacted Energy Voice to let us know that the investigation conducted by Havtil was consistent with its own reporting.