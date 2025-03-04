Shell reportedly mulling sale of chemical assets in Europe and US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Petrochemicals

Shell reportedly mulling sale of chemical assets in Europe and US

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
04/03/2025, 7:26 am Updated: 04/03/2025, 7:26 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
The Shell-operated Mossmorran Petrochemical plant near Cowdenbeath.
The Shell-operated Mossmorran Petrochemical plant near Cowdenbeath.

Oil supermajor Shell is reportedly considering selling its chemicals assets in the Europe and the US, including its holdings in the Mossmorran plant in Fife.

The Wall Street Journal reported the London-listed firm is working with American investment bank Morgan Stanley to conduct a strategic review.

But Shell has not yet made a final decision on whether to sell the assets, the Journal said, according to people familiar with the matter.

In addition to its Fife plant, Shell’s European chemicals facilities include sites in Germany and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the company’s chemicals operations in the US include sites in Texas, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

The plants produce a range of chemicals such as light and heavy olefins, solvents, surfactants and ethylene glycols.

The move aligns with Shell’s broader shift under chief executive Wael Sawan, who has prioritised higher-margin operations, including oil and gas production, while scaling back commitments to renewable energy.

The chemicals business has struggled financially due to high capital costs and market volatility, and weak natural gas prices.

The petrochemical sector has been particularly affected by rising global manufacturing capacity, leading to lower profitability.

As a result, Shell is following a pattern of divesting lower-margin assets, as seen last year with the sale of its Singapore chemicals park.

Shell has also moved to scale back its operations in the UK, selling off most of its Southern North Sea assets to Viaro Energy last year and signing a deal with Norway’s Equinor to form a new independent joint venture for its remaining operations.

 

