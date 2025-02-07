Power Moves: North Sea Midstream Partners’ new CEO and more

Angela Fletcher has been appointed as the new CEO of Aberdeen-based independent midstream operator North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

Fletcher previously held the position of the company’s chief commercial officer, starting in January 2024. She has also held senior management and board-level positions, including chief commercial officer at Ancala Midstream Acquisitions.

She replaces Sayma Cox, who stepped down in December last year as she focused on developing a new venture. Then chief financial officer Richard Ozsanlav took over as the company’s interim CEO.

NSMP owns nearly 600km of gas pipelines in the North Sea capable of supplying up to a quarter of UK gas demand, making it the largest and most diversified gas transportation and processing system in the UK.

The organisation supports the employment of more than 1,000 people at its sites at St Fergus, Teesside, and Risavika, Norway.

Chair of NSMP Paul Warwick said: “Angela is the ideal leader to drive the success of NSMP as we build sustainable growth and support the energy transition. The board of NSMP is pleased that Angela, who has been leading our commercial operations, will now be leading the company on the next phase of its journey.

“We would also like to thank CFO Richard Ozsanlav who has been our interim CEO.”

Mavis Anagboso has joined Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) North East as its new chairwoman.

Anagboso currently serves as head of diversity, equity & inclusion (Europe) at Harbour Energy and is co-founder of The Africulture Network.

Her career spans over 20 years of working with senior executives across the UK government and energy sector. She joined DYM North East’s board as vice chair in November 2023.

She takes over from James Bream, CEO at Katoni Engineering, who has been chair for the past three years. He will continue to be a member of the 11-strong DYW North East board.

Anagboso said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead DYW North East, building on the fantastic work done by James to help young people prepare for the world of work. I look forward to working with the team to deliver on our objective of providing support for every young person in the North East, ensuring they have the best chance to reach their potential.”

Scottish Renewables has appointed three new directors to its board.

Finley Becks-Phelps from Fred. Olsen Renewables was re-elected to the board. With expertise in the regulatory, community and technical aspects of onshore wind, his wider focus is on championing the needs of the entire renewable energy industry.

Alwyn Poulter at Hitachi Energy has been appointed to Scottish Renewables’ board for the first time. He has worked across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and battery storage projects and will focus on areas including the delivery of a thriving Scottish supply chain and bridging the gap on electricity network upgrades.

And Sarah McIntosh of Muirhall Energy, who was also elected for the first time, holds 16 years of industry experience. She understands the challenges faced by smaller developers, from technical and planning concerns through access to finance, grid constraints, construction difficulties and managing assets.

The trio will play a key role in supporting the organisation’s efforts to expand Scotland’s renewable energy sector and maintain its leadership in the global clean energy industry.

Chosen from a pool of candidates from Scottish Renewables’ 360+ member organisations, each new director will serve a three-year term.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “I want to extend my congratulations to Finley, Alwyn and Sarah on their appointment to the board of Scottish Renewables. The board is elected by our member companies, who have taken the opportunity to vote and influence the leadership of Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

“All three bring a wealth of experience across various technologies and policy areas while playing key roles in Scotland’s ongoing journey towards a clean energy future.”

Richard Cotterill has joined Alvarez & Marsal’s corporate finance practice in London as its new energy managing director.

He will co-lead the energy team, providing M&A advisory with a particular focus on decarbonising energy generation, the energy transition and energy services.

Cotterill has more than 15 years of experience advising corporates, investors and developers across the energy sector. He has advised on a broad spectrum of energy transactions, including disposals, acquisitions, capital raising, partnerships and structuring.

Prior to joining A&M, he was a partner in KPMG’s energy corporate finance team.

Cotterill said: “The energy M&A market has experienced another year of robust growth, both in terms of volume and size of transactions, underpinned by widespread global commitments to decarbonise and continued strong investor appetite.”

“A&M’s global reach, deep sector expertise and growth ambitions make it the perfect place for me to build an energy M&A practice to help businesses successfully navigate the complexities of the energy transition. I look forward to growing a market-leading energy advisory team and seizing opportunities to help clients achieve their energy transition ambitions.”

Alasdair MacDonald has stepped down as director of technology and services provider Tekmar Group.

In addition, he will leave the board with immediate effect.

MacDonald leaves the group to pursue other business interests. He took on his current position at Tekmar in October 2020, having previously served as the company’s chairman since September 2013.

A company statement read: “The board would like to take this opportunity to wish Alasdair well for the future.”

Tekmar recently celebrated a major contract bonanza bringing in over £1.5 million of deals with customers in the Middle East.

Neil Shepherd has been appointed as marketing manager at Dräger Group.

Shepherd will oversee the broader marketing of Draeger Hire, as well as having overall responsibility for marketing of the business’s Dräger Marine and Offshore division.

He previously worked a five-year stint as marketing director for Stavanger-based IK Group.

The move is part of plans to expand the company’s UK rental division, Draeger Hire UK, over the next four years.

Shepherd said: “Draeger Hire offers a flexible and fast way for our customers to access the very best and most up-to-date safety equipment on the market.

“Furthermore, with almost 600 colleagues across our UK safety business, we are ideally positioned to not only support customers large and small with their safety equipment needs, but to be trusted partners, providing knowledge, advice and expertise to help make safety easier.”

Andrew Darbyshire has taken on the role of executive director at Synergia Energy, having been appointed as Synergia’s chief financial officer in November 2024.

Darbyshire qualified as an accountant in 2011 with Garbutt & Elliott and went on to work in audit for Grant Thornton.

In 2014, he joined Getech Group to establish its new finance team, and subsequently joined their board in 2018, where he was instrumental in several acquisitions.

He has a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of York and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Synergia is developing the Medway Hub Camelot carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Its partner in the project, Harbour Energy aims to withdraw from the development, having inherited its stake from an acquisition deal with Wintershall Dea.

Annell Bay has retired from her position as a non-executive director at precision engineering group Hunting and stepped down from the board.

She has worked at Hunting for 10 years, including holding the role of chairwoman of the company’s remuneration committee since August 2018.

Non-executive director Paula Harris will take over as Hunting’s chairwoman of the remuneration committee with immediate effect.

Hunting chairman Stuart Brightman said: “Annell’s achievements as chair of the remuneration committee are significant, particularly in the process of developing and gaining strong shareholder approval for the 2024 directors’ remuneration policy, a project which took nearly two years to complete and which included strong investor engagement over many months.

“We wish Annell a happy retirement and thank her for the many years of service to the company.”

Hunting recently announced it will undergo a restructuring that could potentially threaten around 200 jobs across the UK.

Mike Shepherd has been appointed to support gas measurement specialists nZero Group’s business development initiatives.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the global oil and gas market, Shepherd has operated at senior levels throughout his career.

Prior to joining nZero Group, he was leading business development initiatives across the emerging energy transition market for CO2 and H2 measurement and digital solutions for a global energy business.

nZero Group managing director Matt Allen stated: “Over the next decade, we will play a key role in the UK’s journey to net zero by enhancing energy security, delivering innovative low-carbon solutions, and strengthening the UK’s global competitiveness while ensuring reliable power and warm homes for all.

“To help build on our leading position in the measurement & control of fluid (gas or liquid) across the UK and Ireland, we are pleased to welcome Mike Shepherd as part of the nZero Group Senior Management Team with a primary focus on business development opportunities in the analysis, metering, data monitoring, and flow control of CO2 and H2 across UK and Europe.”

