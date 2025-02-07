Report on Grangemouth’s future to arrive by end of the month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Report on Grangemouth’s future to arrive by end of the month

By PA
07/02/2025, 7:41 am
© Supplied by PAThe Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

A £1.5 million report into the future of Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery will be available by the end of the month, the Scottish energy secretary has said.

Project Willow, funded by both the UK and Scottish governments, will assess the feasibility of transitioning Grangemouth to a low-carbon energy hub.

Petroineos announced last year that it plans to shut the refinery and transition it into an import terminal, keeping only around 65 of the 500 jobs there.

Gillian Martin, Scotland’s Acting Energy Secretary, told Holyrood on Thursday she hopes Project Willow can encourage investors into the site.

Speaking about the report, said: “It will be available by the end of this month, around about the end of this month.

“We are ensuring that both government and Petroineos get sight of the full report.

“But more than that we are teeing up potential investors to see the report as well.

“I have been working very hard on this with my colleagues in Scottish Enterprise and SDI (Scottish Development International).

“We’ve had considerable interest in what Frederick Willow will bring up and I am feeling hopeful, although I would like to see the refinery continuing, I would like to see Petroineos, their shareholders make a different decision about the closure of the refinery so we can get Project Willow and investors involved in the future of the site.”

Redundancy letters have already been sent to staff at Grangemouth ahead of its planned closure. It is understood only a small number of redundancies are mandatory.

During portfolio questions on Thursday, Alba MSP Ash Regan accused the Scottish Government of “pontificating over a just transition” while workers lose their jobs.

She told the minister: “This is a sorry situation. Hundreds of highly skilled jobs to be lost probably forever.

“No refinery capability in Scotland, which is a top 25 oil-producing nation.

“The results will of course be worse for the environment as imports have a higher environmental cost.

“Minister, this has been coming for months. We have warned and warned and warned about this.

“While the government is happy to sit around pontificating about a just transition, instead to everyone outside of here it looks passive and pointless.”

She urged the Scottish government to use “devolved powers creatively” to help save jobs at the refinery.

Martin said: “I can assure Ash Regan that I am not sitting around passively at all.

“I have done nothing since my tenure as energy minister but engage in this with the previous UK government, with Petroineos itself and with the current UK government.

“I have engaged in very good faith with the UK government in our joint offers to fund work into the future of the site, and I am doing what I can with our enterprise agencies, with my officials and other partners in the cabinet to encourage investment in the site.”

