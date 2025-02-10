Labour MP says PM ‘underwhelming’ on Grangemouth and Sarwar ‘very quiet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Labour MP says PM ‘underwhelming’ on Grangemouth and Sarwar ‘very quiet’

By PA
10/02/2025, 7:15 am
Grangemouth Petroineos jobs
File photo of the Grangemouth complex.

The MP representing Grangemouth says answers from his Labour colleagues – including the prime minister and chancellor – on saving oil refinery jobs were “underwhelming” and “not good enough”.

Brian Leishman said hundreds of looming redundancies at the industrial site were the “definition of an unjust transition”.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had been “very quiet” on the issue despite promising that Labour would spend hundreds of millions to save jobs.

He laid the blame at the oil refinery’s owners Petroineos and the Scottish government, but said his primary frustration was with the UK government.

Earlier this month, redundancy letters were sent out to staff, with some 65 of around 500 jobs expected to be retained.

It was announced last year that the central Scotland facility would close and transition to become an import terminal, as Petroineos reported massive losses at the refinery.

A £1.5 million report into the feasibility of Grangemouth becoming a low-carbon energy hub is due to be published by the end of the month.

Leishman said: “If Project Willow’s recommendations and findings aren’t ready for years to come – and in quarter two 2025 the refinery closes – that’s the definition of an unjust transition.

“And neither government can really lay clam to having a credible industrial strategy if there’s an unjust transition.”

Leishman, who was first elected last year, said he had asked questions of the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

He said: “I think it’s fair to say the answers have been incredibly underwhelming and not good enough really.

“Because we’re not just talking about my constituency, my local community, we’re talking about all of Scotland.”

When it was put to Leishman that nationalising Grangemouth could lead to the government taking on a loss-making business, he said the site provided a wider economic benefit to Scotland.

Sarwar has been “very quiet on the issue”, the MP said, adding: “My community does not deserve to be abandoned on this issue.”

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, who represents Falkirk East, also told the Sunday Show she wanted to see the Scottish government doing “a lot more” to help Grangemouth, saying they should call a meeting with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and bring about a pause in the closure.

The Scottish government’s acting energy secretary Gillian Martin said: “We stand ready to support everyone impacted by Petroineos’s plans to close the refinery and have announced dedicated skills support for those facing redundancy.

“Development work is already under way, with Forth Valley College currently assessing the individual needs of Petroineos employees to develop tailored retraining programmes, supporting workers who may become redundant, in their transition through the labour market. All impacted workers have been contacted regarding this offer.

“But if there is more that the workforce or Unite identify would support the workers, then we want to hear about it.

“We want to assure everyone working at the refinery that they are valued employees with skills that are key to Scotland’s net-zero future.

“We want them to stay in Scotland and continue to make their lives here.”

Responding to Leishman’s comments about Sarwar, a Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: “The decision by Petroineos to decommission this site is a deeply disappointing one.

“Since the election, Labour has been working to support the Grangemouth workforce and attract investment and jobs into the area.

“In just four months, the UK Labour Government put together an unprecedented £100 million package to support the community and invest in the local workforce, including investment in skills, local energy projects, and wider growth initiatives.

“As well as continuing work on industrial futures for the site, the Government is also providing tailored support to ensure workers can secure good, alternative jobs.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson said: “We took immediate action following Petroineos’s confirmation on the closure of Grangemouth.

“Before July, there was no overall plan for the future of the Grangemouth refinery.

“Within weeks, we worked with the Scottish Government to put together an unprecedented £100 million package to support the community and invest in the local workforce, along with tailored support to help those affected find good, alternative jobs.

“We are also jointly funding Project Willow with £1.5 million, which is urgently engaging with trade unions and developing options for a sustainable industrial future at the site.”

