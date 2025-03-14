Peterhead’s Acorn CCS key to unlocking future of Grangemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Peterhead’s Acorn CCS key to unlocking future of Grangemouth

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
14/03/2025, 4:00 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Shutterstock / orxyThe Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Grangemouth will need the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development to go ahead to take full advantage of the upcoming £13 billion Project Willow plan.

Colin Pritchard, sustainability and external relations director at Ineos, which runs the Grangemouth refinery Petroineos in a joint venture with PetroChina, said: “If you want to really go for all of the things that are within Willow and take them to the full extent, you will need a CO2 transportation and storage system.

“In that case, the full extent of Willow needs Acorn.”

Project Willow is the plan currently being developed by the UK and Scottish Governments to ameliorate the closure of the Scotland’s only oil refinery with the expected loss of 400 jobs.

Due for release soon, Project Willow  will lay out nine potential projects to overhaul the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland and create a long-term sustainable future for the site.

A feasibility study exploring options for overhauling the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland is reportedly set to propose £3.8bn of investments in low-carbon alternatives for the site over ten years, with a best-case scenario could see the amount rise to almost £13bn.

These options include recycling plastics, the production of biomethane, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

In turn, these are hoped to avert the shutdown of Grangemouth, scheduled for the second quarter of this year, and preserve jobs at the facility.

Speaking to Energy Voice on the side-lines of the DeCarbScotland event, Pritchard added: “There are some projects there are not dependent on Acorn, but there are some projects within Willow, like e-methanol, which are.”

He added that the nine projects envisioned in Project Willow are an initial project set and could evolve, making CCS essential “if you want to get the full benefit of what we put in Willow”.

Based in Aberdeenshire and centred on the St Fergus gas terminal and part of the broader Scottish Cluster of projects, Acorn is a joint venture between Storegga, Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

It envisions capturing and transporting up to 20m tonnes per year of carbon dioxide from industrial sites and storing it under the North Sea.

“There is a unique opportunity that exists in Scotland with Acorn and the SCO2T Connect pipeline to be an aggregator of CO2 being pulled in with green hydrogen courtesy of the infrastructure that’s being rolled out that comes to Grangemouth,” Pritchard noted.

Map of the Acorn CCS project. © Supplied by Storegga
Map of the Acorn CCS project.

However, as one of the so-called “track-2 process,” Acorn has yet to receive the kind of UK government support that the track-1 projects received – namely £22bn in funding.

Speaking at DeCarbScotland, Scottish minister for climate action Alasdair Allan said: “As much as I welcome the UK government’s funding for two carbon capture and storage projects in England we simply can’t wait any longer for a decision on the Acorn project.

“There is no route to decarbonising Scotland’s industry without Acorn and further delays are risking Scotland’s industrial future.”

Scotland’s business community has also urged the UK government to back the Acorn CCS project or risk serious economic consequences for Scotland.

Pritchard added: “If you get Acorn running, it has the unique value proposition of a waste disposal system that could actually create value by being an aggregator of CO2, which can go into the synthetic molecules. There’s then the potential to pull demand in for green hydrogen.

“You max out on the opportunity of Project Willow with Acorn, and without Acorn, it’s not going to have the same extent of what we’ve currently got in the initial set of projects.”

