Oil & Gas / Refining

EET expands jet fuel supply network with two UK airport deals

By Anna Kachkova
27/03/2025, 7:05 am
© Image: EET Fuels/SodaliThe EET Fuels Stanlow refinery near Liverpool.
The EET Fuels Stanlow refinery near Liverpool.

EET Fuels, a unit of Essar Energy Transition, announced on 26 March that it had signed agreements to supply jet fuel to two additional UK airports.

This brings the number of UK airports being supplied with jet fuel by EET Fuels to nine.

EET did not name the two new airports it had signed deals with but said that this builds on its existing supply agreements with Manchester, Birmingham, London Stansted, Newcastle, Liverpool, Cardiff and Leeds airports.

The jet fuel will be produced at EET’s Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port.

The new deals comes as EET is working to convert Stanlow into an “energy transition hub” via a $2.4b investment.

Plans for the site entail turning Stanlow into a low-carbon process refinery with a 95% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The planned energy transition hub would include industrial carbon capture and low-carbon hydrogen production and would be Europe’s first hydrogen-fuelled combined heat and power plant.

These plans appear to be advancing, with EET announcing in January that it had attracted new financing facilities, which it said at the time demonstrated “market confidence in the company’s decarbonisation strategy, market position and strategic importance”.

The company’s latest announcement suggests that it views its jet fuel supply expansion as being aligned with its longer-term energy transition plans.

EET noted that it is one of the UK’s largest producers of jet fuel and also supplies around 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels.

EET went on to describe the jet fuel supply expansion as being in line with its strategy to “integrate across the value chain by placing refined jet molecules produced at its Stanlow refinery directly into the demand centres where these are consumed”.

The expansion also aligns with EET’s broader ambitions to “lead the UK’s energy transition”, the company added.

“By expanding our supply footprint to nine key airports, we are not only enhancing fuel security and reliability for our airline partners but also reinforcing our role as a leader in the UK’s journey towards a low-carbon future,” said EET Fuels chief executive Deepak Maheshwari.

