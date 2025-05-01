Forbes laments ‘dark moment’ at Grangemouth but says ‘real progress’ being made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Forbes laments ‘dark moment’ at Grangemouth but says ‘real progress’ being made

May 1st 2025, 7:08 am
2 min read
Grangemouth petrochemical plant© PA
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

PA

Real progress is being made on the report which charts a future for Grangemouth, the deputy first minister has said after oil refining finally ended at the industrial site earlier this week.

Kate Forbes said the end of oil processing at Scotland’s last refinery was a “dark moment” in the country’s industrial history.

However she said Scottish Enterprise has received 66 inquiries related to Project Willow – which plots a future for Grangemouth in low-carbon energy – as well as other activities at the site.

Owners Petroineos confirmed on Tuesday that Grangemouth has now transitioned to become an import terminal for finished fuels rather than an oil refinery.

The company says the refinery, which opened in 1924, is loss-making.

In recent months, hundreds of workers have taken voluntary redundancy while a number of compulsory redundancies have also been made.

Forbes delivered an update on the situation to MSPs on Wednesday.

Both the Scottish and UK governments had commissioned Project Willow to try and preserve jobs at the site.

She said: “Yesterday’s news that Petroineos has now ceased refining at Grangemouth is a devastating blow to Scotland’s economy, the workforce and the local community.

“My thoughts are with all of the workers impacted as they navigate these difficult times.

“Whilst we have anticipated this moment since Petroineos made their decision last September, it is none the less a dark moment in Scotland’s industrial history.

“It is clear that real progress is being made on both the outputs from Project Willow and other associated manufacturing opportunities.

“Scottish Enterprise are dealing with 66 inquiries aligned to both the full range of technologies set out in the report as well as to manufacturing activities carried out across the wider cluster.”

She said the situation is “nothing short of an economic crisis” as she called on the UK government to do more to support investment.

Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr accused Forbes of playing a “constitutional game”, saying the SNP have been hostile to the oil and gas industry.

The deputy first minister said many proposals present “incredible opportunities” for the site.

Labour’s Daniel Johnson said the UK government had pledged £200 million for the future of Grangemouth, saying the SNP had been made aware the refinery was under threat five years ago.

Forbes said the Scottish government had been engaging with Petroineos and has been “actively at work to secure the future of this key industrial asset”.

Tags