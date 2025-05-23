Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Shanks admits: Not a penny of UK government’s £200m pledge for Grangemouth has been delivered

Scotland's industry deserves the same level of investment and support as south of the border

May 23rd 2025, 9:03 am
2 min read
Grangemouth petrochemical plant© PA
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

PA

UK energy minister Michael Shanks has admitted to a Scottish Parliament committee that not a single penny of the UK government’s proposed £200 million investment in Grangemouth has been released.

Pressed by SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald on the status of the funding, Shanks conceded that no money will be released “until there is a viable investment proposition on the table” – a clear admission that the much-lauded £200m figure remains entirely undelivered.

In February, Keir Starmer said “we will allocate £200m from the National Wealth Fund for investment in Grangemouth – that is the difference a Labour government can make”.

But just three months later, Grangemouth refinery has shut down, and not a penny of that funding has materialised.

Commenting, SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: “Today, Michael Shanks confirmed what many of us had suspected – not a penny of the UK government’s promised £200m for Grangemouth has materialised.

“While I understand the need for private investment, the UK government is putting Grangemouth in a chicken and egg style situation – private investors need certainty – and that certainty only comes when the government steps in and invests in the first place.

“If Westminster can find millions to nationalise British Steel, and billions for Carbon Capture projects in England – then surely it can also deliver on its promise to Grangemouth.

“Scotland’s industry deserves the same level of investment and support as south of the border. The UK Government must act now to secure a long term future for Grangemouth.”

The UK and Scottish governments had previously created Project Willow, the plan to redevelop the refinery as a hub for clean energy projects, such as plastic recycling and sustainable aviation fuel.

The £1.5m feasibility study envisions creating 800-1,200 across nine different projects.

However, a total of £3.5bn of private capital investment would be needed to achieve all the scenarios, rising to £8bn if they were developed fully.

Tags