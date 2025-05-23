UK energy minister Michael Shanks has admitted to a Scottish Parliament committee that not a single penny of the UK government’s proposed £200 million investment in Grangemouth has been released.

Pressed by SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald on the status of the funding, Shanks conceded that no money will be released “until there is a viable investment proposition on the table” – a clear admission that the much-lauded £200m figure remains entirely undelivered.

In February, Keir Starmer said “we will allocate £200m from the National Wealth Fund for investment in Grangemouth – that is the difference a Labour government can make”.

But just three months later, Grangemouth refinery has shut down, and not a penny of that funding has materialised.

Commenting, SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: “Today, Michael Shanks confirmed what many of us had suspected – not a penny of the UK government’s promised £200m for Grangemouth has materialised.

“While I understand the need for private investment, the UK government is putting Grangemouth in a chicken and egg style situation – private investors need certainty – and that certainty only comes when the government steps in and invests in the first place.

“If Westminster can find millions to nationalise British Steel, and billions for Carbon Capture projects in England – then surely it can also deliver on its promise to Grangemouth.

“Scotland’s industry deserves the same level of investment and support as south of the border. The UK Government must act now to secure a long term future for Grangemouth.”

The UK and Scottish governments had previously created Project Willow, the plan to redevelop the refinery as a hub for clean energy projects, such as plastic recycling and sustainable aviation fuel.

The £1.5m feasibility study envisions creating 800-1,200 across nine different projects.

However, a total of £3.5bn of private capital investment would be needed to achieve all the scenarios, rising to £8bn if they were developed fully.