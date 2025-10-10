The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Refining

Investment group pitches government partnership to save Prax Lindsey refinery

Its proposal would see the government own the facility while a private body operates it.

October 10th 2025, 8:00 am
2 min read
The Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.© Supplied by Prax Group
The Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

An investment group has pitched creating a public-private venture to revive the shuttered Prax Lindsey refinery on the Humber.

The group, led by investor Marc Amram, said it would run the refinery while the UK government maintains ownership. Private equity would be used to fund the facility’s revival and operations.

Amram said: “This is a moment for leadership and partnership. Labour has made a clear commitment to rebuild Britain’s industrial strength and protect working families.

“Our proposal delivers exactly that — British control, private investment and a stronger, self-sufficient energy future.”

The UK government is currently assessing potential bids for the Prax Lindsey refinery, which was closed up in July this year.

Previous attempts to find a buyer before it shut failed, putting 625 jobs were at risk. With 125 positions already lost, energy minister Michael Shanks previously said that the majority of staff would be retained until at least the end of October.

However, Unite the Union has accused the UK government of breaking its promise to maintain jobs of Lindsey Oil workers.

The union said that it had been contacted by bidders who said they had not been allowed to lay out their proposals.

Unite warned of concerns that a decision has already been made to favour the bid from the neighbouring refinery Phillips 66. Its bid would turn Lindsey into an import-only facility with the largescale loss of jobs.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government’s commitment to preserve jobs and support the continuation of an oil refinery at Lindsey is ringing hollow.

“Potential buyers who want to run the whole site are telling Unite that they can’t even get in the door to have their bids considered.

“Instead, it appears that one particular bidder that doesn’t want to keep the refinery running, is being favoured above all others. This all looks shady at best.”

Tags