An investment group has pitched creating a public-private venture to revive the shuttered Prax Lindsey refinery on the Humber.

The group, led by investor Marc Amram, said it would run the refinery while the UK government maintains ownership. Private equity would be used to fund the facility’s revival and operations.

Amram said: “This is a moment for leadership and partnership. Labour has made a clear commitment to rebuild Britain’s industrial strength and protect working families.

“Our proposal delivers exactly that — British control, private investment and a stronger, self-sufficient energy future.”

The UK government is currently assessing potential bids for the Prax Lindsey refinery, which was closed up in July this year.

Previous attempts to find a buyer before it shut failed, putting 625 jobs were at risk. With 125 positions already lost, energy minister Michael Shanks previously said that the majority of staff would be retained until at least the end of October.

However, Unite the Union has accused the UK government of breaking its promise to maintain jobs of Lindsey Oil workers.

The union said that it had been contacted by bidders who said they had not been allowed to lay out their proposals.

Unite warned of concerns that a decision has already been made to favour the bid from the neighbouring refinery Phillips 66. Its bid would turn Lindsey into an import-only facility with the largescale loss of jobs.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government’s commitment to preserve jobs and support the continuation of an oil refinery at Lindsey is ringing hollow.

“Potential buyers who want to run the whole site are telling Unite that they can’t even get in the door to have their bids considered.

“Instead, it appears that one particular bidder that doesn’t want to keep the refinery running, is being favoured above all others. This all looks shady at best.”