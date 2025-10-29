Firms supporting Grangemouth refinery workers who lost their jobs due to the site’s closure will be first in line for a £225 million government scheme.

Holyrood has collaborated with Unite the Union to add a new clause in grant funding awarded under the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund, handled by Scottish Enterprise.

The Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme outlines that all firms set to benefit from public funding from that £225m initiative must “give priority to eligible Grangemouth workers during recruitment,” a Scottish Government statement explained.

Unite said that the new clause will secure a “job interview guarantee for eligible workers”.

The Grangemouth Just Transition Fund was launched by both Scotland’s SNP government and Keir Starmer’s Labour administration, with £25m from Holyrood and £200m from the UK government.

First minister John Swinney said: “Supporting the just transition to a low carbon economy is one of our highest priorities for government, but we understand the risk this transition brings to businesses and skilled workers in the oil and gas sector.”

We went on to claim that his government is taking “meaningful steps to ensure that our workers and communities are not left behind in the journey to net zero”.

“The Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme – developed in partnership with Unite – is a concrete example of this, helping workers secure new opportunities and ensuring that their vital experience, skills and knowledge are not lost to Grangemouth and to Scotland,” Swinney added.

Unite continues to ‘demand concrete action for workers’

Unite has been a vocal opponent of the Scottish and UK governments’ handling of the closure of Scotland’s last oil refinery.

The union representatives have previously said that the SNP will “face the wrath of voters for their broken promises to the workers and the people of Grangemouth”.

In April, the refinery – which had faced much uncertainty in recent years – finally closed its doors in a move that will see 400 people lose their jobs.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, argued that “thousands face losing their jobs as oil refining in Scotland ends” when she said “the UK and Scottish governments have utterly failed to protect refinery jobs at Grangemouth”.

Following the latest government announcement, Unite secretary, Susan Fitzgerald, commented: “Unite has fought every day for the replacement of the highly-skilled jobs lost as a result of the Grangemouth oil refinery closing.

“We continue to demand concrete action for workers during the energy transition, and that far more needs to be done to support new jobs in greener industries.”

Fitzgerald explained that Unite members in Grangemouth were engaged with the decision-making process for the new scheme.

“It is now time to deliver with urgency the promised new jobs and investment for the workers and people of Grangemouth if we are to achieve any resemblance of a genuine Just Transition,” she concluded.

‘Lessons’ to be learned from Grangemouth

UK energy minister Michael Shanks is set to speak at the Just Transition Commission in Edinburgh and will claim that “lessons” must be learned from the government’s handling of Grangemouth’s closure.

He is set to tell attendees that the experience “will inform every decision we make” and that ignoring the issues facing the UK’s oil and gas sector “will not protect a single job, nor create a single new one”.

“Now I could say if we had been in government, it would all have been done differently. But hindsight doesn’t pay the bills,” Shanks will say.

“Within weeks of it becoming clear we couldn’t keep the refinery open, we’d worked with the Scottish Government to put together a £100 million package for the community and local workforce, including tailored support to secure good, alternative jobs.”

Speaking on the latest addition to the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund, Swinney said that the cross-government initiative will make sure that “public funds directly support people and livelihoods”.

He continued, adding that it will “rightly” bring Scotland’s workers on a just transition “as we move towards the clean energies of the future”.