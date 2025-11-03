ExxonMobil warns carbon pricing putting UK refineries in danger

ExxonMobil has warned that the future of the UK’s refining industry could be in danger if the cost of carbon continues to rise.

In a hearing before the UK Parliamentary Energy Security and Net Zero Committee on October 29, ExxonMobil’s UK chair, Paul Greenwood, and trade association Fuels Industry UK’s CEO, Elizabeth de Jong, joined forces in calling for the refining industry to be included in the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Under the mechanism, carbon-intensive imports would be subject to a carbon price comparable to what would have been payable had they been produced in the UK.

The aim is to minimise carbon leakage, which entails the movement of production and associated emissions from one country to another owing to varying decarbonisation policies and levels of carbon pricing.

The UK’s CBAM is due to come into force in 2027. Initially, it will apply to imports of certain goods across the aluminium, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen and iron and steel sectors, but refiners have not been included in the mechanism’s initial scope.

This, Greenwood and de Jong told the Parliamentary committee, makes it challenging for UK refiners to be competitive in an industry where the competition is global.

“We are massively penalised versus our international competition,” Greenwood said. He cited high energy costs, high labour costs and a lot of regulation as being among the challenges facing UK refiners and pointed to carbon dioxide (CO2) costs in particular as perhaps the most pressing challenge that refiners in certain other countries do not have to contend with.

Refining

ExxonMobil’s Fawley refinery, the largest in the UK, will spend £70-80m this year on CO2 costs alone, with this due to rise to £150m within the next 4-5 years, Greenwood said.

“You tell me of another industry where you can effectively afford to have a £150m cost burden on a single producing unit and expect that to remain competitive for the long term,” Greenwood said. “It is an absolute catastrophe waiting to happen in terms of the refining sector in the UK.”

Against this backdrop, Greenwood and de Jong see the CBAM as having potential as a mitigant – if it was expanded to include refiners.

At this point, however, it is unclear how this would be applied to refiners – if it is to be applied at all.

“We’re looking at a situation, which is going to become even more burdensome over time and threaten refineries across the UK and there is no recommendation and no guarantee from the government it’s going to do anything about it,” Greenwood said.

This was echoed by de Jong, who noted that refining is one of the sectors that is most exposed to carbon leakage, adding that this was “not a credible route to net zero”.

She went on to say that a CBAM for the refining industry for January 2027 and with an export mechanism included was her “number one ask” of the government.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

If the playing field could be levelled internationally, she argued, the UK had the potential to become a leader in exports of refined products while also being able to invest into the industry and into future energy transition initiatives.

“I want to be absolutely clear – this is not a subsidy,” added Greenwood. “We are asking effectively to have imports also bear the burden of CO2 costs just like we do.”

And if the CBAM cannot be extended to refiners, he continued, then the government “needs to think about an emergency cessation of CO2 costs in the refining sector in order to effectively mitigate the damage that’s being caused”.

Grangemouth and Lindsey

Greenwood also pointed to the demise of the Grangemouth and Lindsey refineries and said that if the government wanted refiners to play a role in the energy transition, it would have to ensure that more do not go out of business.

A refinery is “the right place” for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen projects, he said, and ExxonMobil had been “very interested” in looking at such projects at Fawley.

However, the government does not currently have an incentive structure in place, Greenwood continued, noting that there was no clarity on what a potential Track 3 of the government’s CCUS cluster sequencing process might look like, for example.

“The framework to support that moving forward is not there,” Greenwood said.

In response to a follow-up question from the committee, he argued that for projects not in the government track process it was not economic to develop CCUS or hydrogen.

This comes after ExxonMobil shelved its Solent Cluster low-carbon development last year after it was not included in Track 2 of the government process – something Greenwood also raised with the committee.