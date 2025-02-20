Who are the big winners at Subsea Expo awards?

Companies from across the UK triumphed at the Subsea Expo Awards in Aberdeen, reflecting the reach of the country’s “blue economy” which is worth £9.2 billion annually.

Organised by Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the annual awards event celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals working across the subsea sector and wider underwater industry.

Eight awards were handed out at the black-tie ceremony which was held Wednesday night at P&J Live and sponsored by Next Geosolutions. Actor, writer, broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth acted as host for the evening.

Recognising upcoming talent is the rising star award, which this year was awarded to Abi Thompson, a sales manager with Newcastle-based SMD. Having seen her own career evolve with SMD over the past 14 years, she has acted as a mentor to colleagues and is as an ambassador of the company’s STEM educational initiatives for children.

This year’s outstanding contribution award was presented to Steve Sheppard, diving services manager at Helix Well Ops, who has dedicated his 40-year career to diving health and medical issues, becoming regarded as an expert in this field. Alongside roles at a range of companies, Sheppard has chaired a number of International Marine Contractors Association committees, which under his tenure oversaw improvements to commercial diving safety.

Aberdeen firm Verlume collected the company of the year award – under 50 employees. A world leader in subsea power systems, the award acknowledges the significant growth Verlume has experienced in recent years, including growing its international market share.

LISTEN: Verlume CEO Richard Knox on his incredible journey as a clean tech pioneer

Yorkshire’s C-Kore Systems was presented with the global exports award, acknowledging its excellence in international trade. Exports account for over 70% of the annual turnover of firm, which designs, manufactures and rents unique, patented test tools for use in the offshore energy sectors.

The safety award, sponsored by J+S Subsea, was won by West Sussex-based Quintham, recognising its commitment to improving maritime safety, particularly for fishing vessels and their crews, with a suite of tools. Its mariner notices website improves access to marine safety notices, while its watchful app enables fishing communities to provide guard, scout and fisheries liaison services to developers.

Collecting the technology development award was ARC Marine, based in Torquay, which designs and deploys marine structures that protect subsea assets and coastlines, whilst benefitting nature. The award, sponsored by C-Kore Systems, recognises excellence in developing a new technology and bringing it to market.

Receiving the cross sector innovation award for its synthetic aperture sonar solution was Canadian firm Kraken Robotics, whose UK office is based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire. The system is being used in both the defence and offshore wind sectors for seabed mapping and to locate sea mines or other hazards.

The top business award of the night went to marine geoscience and offshore construction support services provider Norwich-based Italian firm, Next Geosolutions, which lifted the company of the year award – over 50 employees.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of GUH, said: “Once again, the Subsea Expo Awards illustrate the breadth of the UK underwater industry supply chain and that it reaches right across the country.

“What shines through is the talent, skills, expertise and knowledge that is present in one of the UK’s most vibrant and innovative industries, which is leading the energy transition.”

The awards are a highlight of the three-day Subsea Expo exhibition and conference which has run from Tuesday, 18 to Thursday, 20 February at P&J Live in Aberdeen.