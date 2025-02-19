‘We still have hope’ says US state trade representative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Subsea

‘We still have hope’ says US state trade representative

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
19/02/2025, 5:32 pm
Kurt Foreman, the president and chief executive of a trade body representing the US state of Delaware, Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

A state-level trade body boss says he “still has hope” for the US offshore wind and renewable energy industry despite project cancellations in the wake of the Trump presidency.

Kurt Foreman, the president and chief executive of a trade body representing the US state of Delaware, highlighted the independence of states to control their own destinies in a speech to delegates at the Subsea Expo in Aberdeen: “There are obviously changes at the federal level in the United States, there are changes at the state level. I represent a state, so often our colleagues will say we’re not just one country, we are 50-plus countries.”

Foreman is the president and chief executive of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP), a not-for-profit, private sector economic development agency that leads the US state’s efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses.

The state, which was the first to ratify the US constitution in 1787, is 90 minutes travel away from Washington DC.

Delaware voted in Matt Meyer, a Democrat, in the recent US elections which saw the country elect the Republican Donald Trump as president a second time.

Foreman said the state was known for its unique court system and for law enabling company incorporation. Over 68% of US-based Fortune 500 companies are domiciled there and 80% of stock market IPOs are also incorporated in Delaware.

“It’s not a tax haven,” he said. “Many people think we are a tax haven, although our tax structure is very competitive. It is really about that legal structure that gives surety to companies as they get underway and operate.”

Nor is Delaware an “energy state”, he said, but its location puts it within close proximity to several offshore wind projects.

Kurt Foreman “still has hope” despite East Coast wind projects being put on hold or cancelled. Image: Erikka Askeland/ DC Thomson

On his first day in office, Trump signed an order that indefinitely paused new offshore wind leases in US coastal waters and halted new permits pending the completion of a review. Analysts including Rystad estimated that around 30 gigawatts of projects on the US East Coast could be at risk.

Trump also took aim at the industry in the UK. Posting on his social network, he urged the UK to “open up the North Sea” in an apparent criticism of the country’s energy transition policies and suggested the UK to “get rid of windmills”.

Foreman said:  “We are close to most of the offshore wind sites on the East Coast. I know that is a bit of an irony right now, given some of the rhetoric. Many of those projects are being put on hold. Some have been cancelled. We still have hope.

“Right as we were getting ready to sign deals, the federal government has put some halt on some of those projects. But as that developments and comes along – maybe not as fast as we would all like – there will be opportunities from our hub.”

Answering questions from the audience, he added:  “Even six months to a year ago, our team was gearing up to do a whole bunch of things around offshore wind. We were working with some companies here in the UK, for example, who were engineering related that could serve offshore wind as part of the supply chain.

And while he believed his firm’s strategy “goes to sleep for a while” he was confident the industry wouldn’t have to wait to long, not even the president’s expected four-year term.

“I would guess many of you, like the diversity of industries we have to focus on as a state, you all have to focus and maybe shift gears,” he said.

“It sounds like some of the companies are shifting back to oil and gas for a bit. It may be that things are going to continue to change.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if, after the drama of the announcements lately, as things evolve going forward, whether it’s around hydrogen, whether it’s around other things, that might shift again. So I don’t think we will have to wait four years. We will see. You all have waited before and we might be doing some of that again.”

