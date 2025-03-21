Aberdeen firm HonuWorx takes delivery of first underwater vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Subsea

Aberdeen firm HonuWorx takes delivery of first underwater vehicle

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
21/03/2025, 7:00 am Updated: 21/03/2025, 10:59 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by HonuWorxHonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson (left) and head of commercial Steve Williams with the newly-delivered VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson (left) and head of commercial Steve Williams with the newly-delivered VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Aberdeen-headquartered subsea robotics firm HonuWorx has taken delivery of its first underwater vehicle as the company prepares to scale up operations.

HonuWorx acquired the VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from fellow Aberdeen firm Rovtech, which will form a key part of its Loggerhead deployment system.

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx secured a seven figure investment in September last year before launching a £30 million fundraising effort in October.

The price of the new ROV was not disclosed.

Alongside offshore oil and gas, HonuWorx is pitching its Loggerhead system at emerging sectors like floating offshore wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

© Supplied by catapult offshore re
HonuWorx’s Loggerhead autonomous submarine system.

The company plans to develop a fleet of Loggerhead submarines, aiming to capture a 20% share of an estimated $3.2 billion (£2.46bn) global market for subsea inspection.

HonuWorx said it aims to start construction on the first commercial Loggerhead pilot system in Aberdeen later this year before conducting a series of offshore tests in 2027.

VALOR ROV

The purchase of the VALOR ROV forms part of an innovation project alongside the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).

HonuWorx said the VALOR, manufactured in Barrow-in-Furness, is part of a new generation of compact underwater inspection vehicles which can equipped and deployed from its Loggerhead ‘mothership’.

The company also said its Loggerhead system has strong defence sector applications, with the technology chosen for NATO’s 2025 Defence Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) programme.

HonuWorx Loggerhead

HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson said the investment in the VALOR ROV represents “another significant milestone” for the company.

“At $3bn and growing, the global underwater inspection and intervention market requires cleaner, safer and more cost-efficient solutions that break away from established models,” Wilson said.

“Unfortunately we’re also in an era where that critical energy and telecommunications infrastructure must be increasingly safeguarded against external threats.”

