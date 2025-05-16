Rovtech unveils ROV ‘loaded’ with digital tech

Aberdeen’s Rovtech Solutions has unveiled a new, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) which it claims is a first in digital-class subsea robotics.

The firm, which was acquired by venture studio Ventex in September, said the latest model of its Valor ROV has been built for a “new era” of subsea operations including offshore wind.

Ventex subsequently acquired the Valor – for “versatile and lightweight observation ROV” – platform in January from Seatronics, which it said offered capabilities at a “far lower weight and cost” compared to rivals.

The firm said the new unit brings “the most technology ever loaded onto an ROV”.

Rovtech CEO John Polson, 30, said: “We are surrounded by, and dependent on, high-bandwidth comms, software, and connected automated systems. Life is safer, more efficient and more comfortable because of it. But underwater, progress has barely moved since the 1990s. Until now.”

The firm said ROVs have traditionally struggled to handle increasing volumes of data produced by the widening range of cheaper, smaller sensors creating a “bandwidth bottleneck”.

Rovtech said its “breakthrough” platform enables high-bandwidth data transmission in real time, allowing for AI-powered analytics, remote monitoring and intelligent decision-making at the seabed; all at the same time and without any workarounds.

Polson added: “ROVs haven’t evolved fast enough. Observation-class vehicles simply weren’t built for the bandwidth demands of today’s digital subsea world.

“Until now, boosting bandwidth meant making vehicles bigger, heavier and more expensive. But Valor breaks that pattern. It’s in a class of its own – it is the first digital class ROV.”

He added: “We don’t know what tomorrow’s subsea demands will look like. But we do know this – Valor is the only ROV that’s going to keep up.”

Formerly based in Cumbria, Rovtech Solutions deployed the first remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to be used in a nuclear facility when it was deployed at Sellafield in 1988.