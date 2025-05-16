Rovtech unveils ROV ‘loaded’ with digital tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Subsea

Rovtech unveils ROV ‘loaded’ with digital tech

Aberdeen's Rovtech Solutions has unveiled a new, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) which it claims is a first in digital-class subsea robotics.

May 16th 2025, 5:22 pm Updated: May 16th 2025, 5:22 pm
2 min read
Artist impression Valor ROV© Supplied by Ventex
Rovtech unveils latest model of its VALOR ROV
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Aberdeen’s Rovtech Solutions has unveiled a new, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) which it claims is a first in digital-class subsea robotics.

The firm, which was acquired by venture studio Ventex in September, said the latest model of its Valor ROV has been built for a “new era” of subsea operations including offshore wind.

Ventex subsequently acquired the Valor – for “versatile and lightweight observation ROV” – platform in January from Seatronics, which it said offered capabilities at a “far lower weight and cost” compared to rivals.

The firm said the new unit brings “the most technology ever loaded onto an ROV”.

© Supplied by Rovtech/True North
Rovtech chief executive John Polson

Rovtech CEO John Polson, 30, said: “We are surrounded by, and dependent on, high-bandwidth comms, software, and connected automated systems. Life is safer, more efficient and more comfortable because of it. But underwater, progress has barely moved since the 1990s. Until now.”

The firm said ROVs have traditionally struggled to handle increasing volumes of data produced by the widening range of cheaper, smaller sensors creating a “bandwidth bottleneck”.

Artists impression of VALOR ROV © Supplied by Ventex
VALOR ROV

Rovtech said its “breakthrough” platform enables high-bandwidth data transmission in real time, allowing for AI-powered analytics, remote monitoring and intelligent decision-making at the seabed; all at the same time and without any workarounds.

Polson added: “ROVs haven’t evolved fast enough. Observation-class vehicles simply weren’t built for the bandwidth demands of today’s digital subsea world.

“Until now, boosting bandwidth meant making vehicles bigger, heavier and more expensive. But Valor breaks that pattern. It’s in a class of its own – it is the first digital class ROV.”

He added: “We don’t know what tomorrow’s subsea demands will look like. But we do know this – Valor is the only ROV that’s going to keep up.”

Formerly based in Cumbria, Rovtech Solutions deployed the first remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to be used in a nuclear facility when it was deployed at Sellafield in 1988.