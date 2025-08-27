The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Subsea

Verlume teams up with Kraken Robotics for ‘best of both worlds’ subsea battery

The collaboration will generate high-performance subsea power solutions and unlock new capabilities in defence, energy and offshore robotics.

August 27th 2025, 7:53 am
2 min read
Verlume teams up with Kraken Robotics for 'best of both worlds' subsea battery. at Kraken?s production facility in Rostock, Germany. Left to right: Patrick Paranhos, VP of power systems, Kraken Robotics; Jonny Moroney, COO and Robert Heron, head of engineering and product, Verlume.© Supplied by Verlume
Erikka Askeland

Aberdeen-based technology firm Verlume has teamed up with Canadian firm Kraken Robotics to deliver a “best in class” subsea battery system.

The collaboration will combine Verlume’s energy management technology Axonn with the Newfoundland-headquartered company’s military-grade Seapower subsea battery technology aimed at delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable power to the defence, oil and gas, renewables and offshore robotics sectors.

Kraken, which also has an operation at Westhill, Aberdeenshire, selected Verlume as its systems integration partner, marking the start of a strategic collaboration that overcomes complex subsea power challenges in offshore environments.

Verlume Axonn technology. © Supplied by Verlume
Verlume Axonn technology.

The combination will also ensure rapid access to SeaPower batteries manufactured at scale from Kraken’s production facilities in Rostock, Germany and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – accelerating delivery and strengthening supply across strategic markets in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada..

Jonny Moroney, chief operating officer at Verlume, said: “Collaboration and system integration have been at the heart of Verlume’s journey since our founding in 2013.

“Kraken shares our commitment to excellence in subsea innovation, and together we see great potential to advance the future of subsea power delivery. We are especially proud of the pioneering nature of this collaboration, setting a new benchmark for subsea battery integration by introducing military-grade battery technology into the energy sector to support resilience and performance across critical seabed applications.”

Patrick Paranhos, vice president of power systems at Kraken Robotics said: “While Kraken Robotics delivers SeaPower batteries to defence clients worldwide for uncrewed underwater vehicles, we have not yet provided solutions for other applications like energy storage for offshore energy operations or subsea resident power stations.

“By offering SeaPower battery integration into Verlume systems, clients get the best of both worlds – SeaPower’s high energy density without oil compensation or pressure housing along with Verlume’s proven subsea power storage infrastructure.”