UK researchers have developed a “tentacle-like” subsea robot, which they say could fundamentally change inspections in the offshore sector.

Developed through a collaboration between the UK’s National Robotarium and Senai Cimatec in Brazil, the 1-metre-long flexible manipulator features a soft, bendy design that conforms to structures during contact.

The researchers said this offers significant advantages over conventional rigid manipulators when working near delicate or complex subsea equipment.

As a result, the breakthrough could “revolutionise” the way in which millions of miles of subsea infrastructure are inspected and maintained around the world.

The National Robotarium said the tech could address key challenges in offshore inspection, where subsea pipelines and equipment at depths reaching nearly 3,000 metres must be regularly checked to ensure safety and prevent costly failures.

With offshore infrastructure decommissioning costs estimated to reach over $100 billion by 2030, the institute said extending the safe operational life of existing pipelines and equipment can deliver both significant economic savings and reduce environmental impact.

Subsea robotics

National Robotarium project manager Rowanne Miller said the technological development marks a “significant milestone” for the Edinburgh-based institution.

“What makes this particularly exciting is that we’ve created a solution that doesn’t just incrementally improve existing technology – it fundamentally changes how we can approach underwater inspection tasks,” Miller said.

© Supplied by National Robotarium

The technology opens up “safer, more precise interaction with critical subsea infrastructure”, Miller said, and could potentially transform the way the offshore industry maintains and protects offshore assets “for decades to come”.

Lucas Silva, lead researcher at Brazil’s Senai Cimatec, said the cooperation with the National Robotarium sets “new standards for future international partnerships” in subsea robotics.

Tentacle-like underwater robot

The National Robotarium said the tentacle-like technology is aimed at offshore energy companies, underwater inspection service providers, and operators of subsea infrastructure who conduct regular safety assessments.

Traditional inspection methods often require large vessels and human divers, creating both safety hazards and significant carbon footprints, the institute said.

The organisation hopes the innovation could enable smaller underwater vehicles to perform sophisticated inspection tasks, substantially reducing operational costs while improving personnel safety and environmental sustainability.

The robot works by combining a flexible backbone with a system of tendon-like cables that control its movement.

© Supplied by Goodwood Festival of

Special sensors help it understand its position and shape underwater, allowing the robot to make precise movements even in turbulent conditions.

The National Robotarium said this makes it ideal for deploying from underwater vehicles to inspect offshore wind farms, as well as other offshore energy and marine infrastructure.

Tests conducted at the organisation’s wave tank facility show the robot can position its tentacle-like arm with “remarkable accuracy” and maintain stability when subjected to external forces of up to 300g.

Even when intentionally disturbed, the robot can correct its position and return to the desired state within seconds, the institute said.

National Robotarium and offshore energy

The tentacle-like robotics breakthrough is the latest subsea innovation borne out of the National Robotarium, which is based at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University.

The institute recently undertook a £1.4m research project aimed at solving the “chicken head problem” in underwater robotics.

It comes amid significant investment in subsea robotics and automated technology in Scotland, as the UK aims to rapidly expand its offshore wind capacity.

Aberdeen-based firms HonuWorx, Rovtech and ROVOP are among the UK firms developing subsea inspection technology.

Meanwhile, firms such as Sulmara, Fugro and XOCEAN are developing surface-level remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capabilities.

But while many ROV firms in the energy sector are expanding, project delays and other challenges in the offshore wind sector have seen other firms struggle.

Bristol-based ROV and subsea technology firm Beam recently collapsed into administration, leaving creditors £50m out of pocket and the loss of around 160 jobs.