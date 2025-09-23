The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Subsea

Aberdeen subsea firm RTS acquires J1W and moves into former Weatherford site

Norwegian-owned RTS has signed a 10-year lease for the Aberdeen Energy Park site, now known as The Horizon Centre.

September 23rd 2025, 2:21 pm
2 min read
The former Weatherford, now known as The Horizon Centre, at the Aberdeen Energy Park in Bridge of Don.
Reporter

Subsea equipment specialist Rental Technology & Services (RTS) has signed a 10-year lease for the former Weatherford site in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

Manchester-based AM Sci Tech acquired the site, now known as The Horizon Centre, earlier this year, with RTS set to take up a lease on 1.41 acres.

It forms part of the city’s Energy Park industrial estate, which also hosts Ocean Installer, ICR Integrity, Rubberatkins and Global Port Services among others.

The leased site includes a 22,000 square foot detached industrial unit alongside a secure yard and office accommodation.

It comes after the Norwegian-owned RTS finalised the acquisition of Aberdeen-based J1W Ltd earlier this month.

Norwegian-owned subsea equipment firm RTS has a new base in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

Founded in 2021 by John Walker and based in Dyce, J1W specialises in the rental, sales and repair of ROV robotics and tooling.

Following the buyout, J1W’s eight full-time staff will transfer across to RTS and also operate from the Horizon Centre.

The move brings the headcount of RTS in the UK to 22 staff and one trainee. The company also operates a facility in Åkrehamn, Norway.

RTS plots North East expansion

RTS managing director David Currie said the new site provides the space the company needs as it takes the “next step in our growth journey” amid further plans to expand next year.

“Bringing J1W Ltd into the RTS group marks a significant milestone for us, strengthening our capabilities in ROV robotics and tooling,” Currie said.

RTS managing director David Currie.

“Establishing both businesses under one roof at The Horizon Centre will allow us to collaborate closely and drive innovation for our clients.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks asset manager Gordon Pirie said the addition of the former Weatherford site is a “fantastic addition” to the Energy Park.

“RTS is a perfect example of the type of forward-thinking business we aim to support,” Pirie said.

“We also look forward to progressing development plans for the remaining three-acre site and anticipate further announcements later this year.”

AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings, took over the wider Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks sites in 2024.

At the time, Hurstwood hailed the acquisition as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

