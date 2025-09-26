Bristol-based DEEP Manufacturing has become the first in Europe to secure DNV approval for its wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) technology.

Launched earlier this year, DEEP Manufacturing is a subsidiary of UK firm DEEP which is attempting to deploy a manned research facility on the sea floor.

DEEP Manufacturing is a spin-out from the parent firm’s research goals, and aims to supply the offshore, maritime, and energy sectors with precision-engineered, large-format metal parts using WAAM.

The technology is a 3D printing process that uses an electric arc to melt a metal wire and deposit it layer-by-layer to build a near-net-shape part.

The company said its WAAM process provides “more flexible, cost-efficient, and sustainable production methods”.

© Supplied by DEEP Manufacturing

A 2024 study from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow found that WAAM is “one of the most promising AM technologies for the offshore renewable energy industry“.

The authors said the technology provides fast deposition speeds, the ability to create large components and, when manufactured correctly, material properties that are equal if not greater than that of wrought material.

DEEP Manufacturing chief executive Peter Richards said securing DNV certification is a “landmark achievement” for both the company and wider adoption of WAAM.

“Being one of the few manufacturers globally, and the only in Europe, to secure this level of approval demonstrates both the maturity of our technology and the trust placed in our processes,” Richards said.

“It proves that DEEP Manufacturing is ready to deliver large, safety-critical WAAM components to the highest standards.”

DNV Maritime head of materials and welding Thorsten Lohmann said WAAM and other additive manufacturing techniques have “made great strides over the past several years”.

Lohmann said the technology is creating “new potential efficiencies in logistics and supply chains” alongside maintenance and repair.