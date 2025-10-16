Newcastle’s SMD opens £3m subsea innovation centre

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Subsea

Newcastle’s SMD opens £3m subsea innovation centre

The company is looking to reach £90m of turnover by 2027.

October 16th 2025, 1:27 pm
2 min read
SMD Tech Works© Supplied by SMD

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Newcastle-based subsea technology company SMD has opened a £3-million innovation and manufacturing centre.

SMD Tech Works, located in the Tyne Corridor, expands SMD’s production capacity as it looks to strengthen its position as an innovator in the subsea sector.

The company has designed the new site to support the delivery of its growing order book, including advanced test facilities, development laboratories, and manufacturing space to accelerate the creation and deployment of next-generation systems.

Among the company’s previous orders was one from Ellon-based subsea contractor Film-Ocean, which acquired three remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) SMD, with one due for delivery this month, and the other two next year.

The new innovation lab will also help push the company’s goal of bringing in £90m of turnover by 2027.

SMD chairman Mike Jones said: “SMD Tech Works is a milestone in our growth journey.

“It provides the infrastructure needed to deliver the most advanced subsea technologies to our clients worldwide, while ensuring we can scale production in line with demand.

“We have launched 12 world-first products over the past five decades, including our latest range of all-electric ROVs.”

SMD has been owned by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. Ltd (TEC) since 2015 and employs over 300 employees across its three UK sites.

The company added a new CEO this year, Kenny Liu, who replaced Julian Zhu, who had held the role for a decade.

Through its Chinese parent company, SMD was able to source a power system for its new Horizon System that UK-based suppliers were unable to provide.

Horizon promises to allow the company’s clients to pilot ROVs remotely from “anywhere in the world”.

SMD innovation director Mark Collins added: “This 1,800 sq m facility has been specially designed to drive the next wave of subsea innovation.

“With dedicated space for our Innovation Division, including a test tank and development labs, we can push technology further and do so faster than ever before.

“Tech Works enables us to work more closely with our supply chain, reduce lead times, and bring new systems to market more efficiently, giving our clients a clear competitive advantage.”

Tags