Newcastle’s SMD opens £3m subsea innovation centre

Newcastle-based subsea technology company SMD has opened a £3-million innovation and manufacturing centre.

SMD Tech Works, located in the Tyne Corridor, expands SMD’s production capacity as it looks to strengthen its position as an innovator in the subsea sector.

The company has designed the new site to support the delivery of its growing order book, including advanced test facilities, development laboratories, and manufacturing space to accelerate the creation and deployment of next-generation systems.

Among the company’s previous orders was one from Ellon-based subsea contractor Film-Ocean, which acquired three remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) SMD, with one due for delivery this month, and the other two next year.

The new innovation lab will also help push the company’s goal of bringing in £90m of turnover by 2027.

SMD chairman Mike Jones said: “SMD Tech Works is a milestone in our growth journey.

“It provides the infrastructure needed to deliver the most advanced subsea technologies to our clients worldwide, while ensuring we can scale production in line with demand.

“We have launched 12 world-first products over the past five decades, including our latest range of all-electric ROVs.”

SMD has been owned by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. Ltd (TEC) since 2015 and employs over 300 employees across its three UK sites.

The company added a new CEO this year, Kenny Liu, who replaced Julian Zhu, who had held the role for a decade.

Through its Chinese parent company, SMD was able to source a power system for its new Horizon System that UK-based suppliers were unable to provide.

Horizon promises to allow the company’s clients to pilot ROVs remotely from “anywhere in the world”.

SMD innovation director Mark Collins added: “This 1,800 sq m facility has been specially designed to drive the next wave of subsea innovation.

“With dedicated space for our Innovation Division, including a test tank and development labs, we can push technology further and do so faster than ever before.

“Tech Works enables us to work more closely with our supply chain, reduce lead times, and bring new systems to market more efficiently, giving our clients a clear competitive advantage.”