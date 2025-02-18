Triton FPSO shut down over Storm Eowyn damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Triton FPSO shut down over Storm Eowyn damage

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 7:29 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Tailwind EnergyThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has raised concerns that Dana Petroleum is making insufficient inspections of the fire suppression system of its Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
The Triton FPSO

Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) has suspended production from the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel due to damage from Storm Eowyn.

According to the company, the storm on 24 January caused sea spray that triggered the fire and gas detection system, causing an automatic production shutdown.

Following an initially successful restart on 28 January, it was established that the storm had caused minor damage to one of the cargo tanks which required repair.

While preparing to conduct the necessary repairs, Triton operator Dana Petroleum identified an integrity issue with a coupling in the inert gas line required for purging the tanks prior to carrying out the repairs.

Triton has remained offline subsequently pending identification of the root cause of the issue and the best means of resolving it.

Serica said it is supporting Dana in this process including the secondment of its own representative into the operator’s team dealing with this issue.

Triton was hit by multiple outages in 2024, with compressor seal issues causing it to shutdown at the end of October last year.

These issues led to Serica dubbing its 2024 results as “disappointing” with output lower than expected. Now, the issues risk upsetting the group’s “promising” 2025.

Serica CEO Chris Cox stated: “Given that the Triton FPSO was recovering strongly from the operational issues of 2024, with material production from new wells, the impact of Storm Eowyn is deeply frustrating.

“Safety is of course always the number one priority, and we fully support the operator’s actions in ensuring that this supersedes other considerations.”

The company currently expects that the safety critical repairs will result in the recommencement of production in mid-to-late March.

The extent of annual maintenance work in the summer, currently scheduled for 40 days, is also under review. The group will also continue work in parallel on the second gas compressor which is on track to be available by the end of the first quarter.

Serica’s production for January 2025 averaged 37,000 boepd, with February averaging 27,000 boepd to date.

The company’s 2025 production guidance is under review, and will be restated or revised pending further clarity on the timeline and implications for the necessary Triton activities.

The Triton FPSO is located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

The joint venture partners recently received the final draft of a comprehensive third-party engineering study, commissioned by the JV to consolidate prior work, to assess the scope and costs associated with extending the life of the Triton FPSO to a range of Cessation of Production dates up to 2040.

The report has confirmed that, subject to the continuation of the programme of maintenance and upgrades, the FPSO has the potential to continue producing well into the next decade.

Cox added: “Recent drilling results illustrate the significant value of proven hydrocarbons in the Triton area. We will continue working with the operator and discussing with them at the highest level all options to secure a lasting improvement in the operating performance of the FPSO.”

 

