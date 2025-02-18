Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services to buy Petrojarl I FPSO

Aberdeen-based Amplus Energy Services will acquire the Petrojarl I floating production offloading and storage (FPSO) vessel from its current owner, Altera Infrastructure.

Built in 1986, the vessel is one of the most widely deployed FPSOs in history.

At 215 metres long, the Petrojarl I has an oil production capacity of 30,000 bpd, gas handling of 8-9 million cubic feet, and can store a total 180,000 barrels of oil.

Fully classed, the vessel has recently completed a deployment in Brazil, and has previously worked across the UK and Norwegian continental shelves.

The acquisition marks Amplus’ initial vessel ownership, positioning the company to expand this strategy and meet growing market demands.

With Amplus scheduled to take delivery of the vessel no later than 1 June, the company is working with several potential clients on where the Petrojarl I will go next.

Amplus managing director Steve Gardyne said this is a “hugely significant” move for the organisation.

“This vessel is unquestionably the most flexible and most deployed FPSO in history – and Amplus now has the opportunity to apply our experience and approach to steward it safely and successfully for years to come. The addition of this vessel strengthens our ability to meet growing market demands and ensure we are well-positioned to address client needs.

“Furthermore, this acquisition has the potential to fast-track our journey to becoming a fully operational organisation, complete with our own onshore support and offshore team. It also underscores our commitment to investing in the business and applying our considerable experience and expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

To date, Amplus has focused on delivering field development solutions, vessel design and leasing options over direct ownership.

Amplus previously partnered with a Norwegian company to create a new venture aimed at the UK’s nascent carbon capture industry.

It is already working on front end engineering and design studies for the decarbonisation of “two major industrial sites” in the UK.

Recently it agreed the sale of its Dyce-based firm, Andrews Survey, to First Marine Solutions.

Amplus Energy executive director Ian Herd added: “We have strategic plans for further vessel ownership, with the aim of being the redeployment vessel contractor of choice.

“There is a market opportunity for a trusted, entrepreneurial FPSO contractor operating at the flexible, niche end of the spectrum offering fit-for-purpose vessels at a very competitive price, backed up by a leadership team with extensive operator experience supported by a scalable and aligned set of subcontractors.

“The acquisition marks a significant advancement for Amplus Energy and we look forward to meeting the evolving needs of the industry.”