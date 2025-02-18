Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services to buy Petrojarl I FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services to buy Petrojarl I FPSO

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 3:23 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Amplus Energy ServicThe Petrojarl I FPSO vessel.
The Petrojarl I FPSO vessel.

Aberdeen-based Amplus Energy Services will acquire the Petrojarl I floating production offloading and storage (FPSO) vessel from its current owner, Altera Infrastructure.

Built in 1986, the vessel is one of the most widely deployed FPSOs in history.

At 215 metres long, the Petrojarl I has an oil production capacity of 30,000 bpd, gas handling of 8-9 million cubic feet, and can store a total 180,000 barrels of oil.

Fully classed, the vessel has recently completed a deployment in Brazil, and has previously worked across the UK and Norwegian continental shelves.

The acquisition marks Amplus’ initial vessel ownership, positioning the company to expand this strategy and meet growing market demands.

With Amplus scheduled to take delivery of the vessel no later than 1 June, the company is working with several potential clients on where the Petrojarl I will go next.

Amplus managing director Steve Gardyne said this is a “hugely significant” move for the organisation.

“This vessel is unquestionably the most flexible and most deployed FPSO in history – and Amplus now has the opportunity to apply our experience and approach to steward it safely and successfully for years to come. The addition of this vessel strengthens our ability to meet growing market demands and ensure we are well-positioned to address client needs.

“Furthermore, this acquisition has the potential to fast-track our journey to becoming a fully operational organisation, complete with our own onshore support and offshore team. It also underscores our commitment to investing in the business and applying our considerable experience and expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

To date, Amplus has focused on delivering field development solutions, vessel design and leasing options over direct ownership.

Amplus previously partnered with a Norwegian company to create a new venture aimed at the UK’s nascent carbon capture industry.

It is already working on front end engineering and design studies for the decarbonisation of “two major industrial sites” in the UK.

Recently it agreed the sale of its Dyce-based firm, Andrews Survey, to First Marine Solutions.

Amplus Energy executive director Ian Herd added: “We have strategic plans for further vessel ownership, with the aim of being the redeployment vessel contractor of choice.

“There is a market opportunity for a trusted, entrepreneurial FPSO contractor operating at the flexible, niche end of the spectrum offering fit-for-purpose vessels at a very competitive price, backed up by a leadership team with extensive operator experience supported by a scalable and aligned set of subcontractors.

“The acquisition marks a significant advancement for Amplus Energy and we look forward to meeting the evolving needs of the industry.”

