North Sea collisions: Safety watchdog warns of vessels hitting energy assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

North Sea collisions: Safety watchdog warns of vessels hitting energy assets

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
13/03/2025, 6:47 am Updated: 13/03/2025, 7:48 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© UGC/UNPIXSHSE's guidance comes at the same time as the oil tanker Stena Immaculate was involved in a collision with a cargo vessel. PICTURE: UGC/BBC/UNPIXS 10/03/2025
HSE's guidance comes at the same time as the oil tanker Stena Immaculate was involved in a collision with a cargo vessel. PICTURE: UGC/BBC/UNPIXS 10/03/2025

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned of a rise in the number of collision incidents between attendant vessels and energy structures.

In a safety notice, HSE said that failures in watch processes and systems are resulting in collisions or risk of collisions with oil and gas and renewable assets.

This includes watchkeeping personnel and navigators being distracted with non-navigational tasks, such as administrative tasks, or a lack of situational awareness at all times.

The HSE also warned that insufficient communication between all members of a bridge team also increases the risk of collisions.

HSE’s guidance comes against the background of a major oil tanker collision in the North Sea, where the cargo vessel Solong struck the Stena Immaculate oil tanker near Hull.

The crash sparked a blaze that raged into Tuesday, 11 March, and prompted a rescue attempt that saw more than 30 casualties brought ashore, with one person missing and presumed dead.

The tanker was carrying jet fuel for the US military, dispelling rumours that the cargo ship was carrying sodium cyanide, which sparked major concerns about its environmental impact.

A statement from Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) chief executive Virginia McVea said: “There have been no further reports of pollution to the sea from either vessel beyond what was observed during the initial incident.”

Dr. Paul Johnston from Greenpeace Research Laboratories added that an “environmental disaster may have been narrowly averted,” due to the risks of both jet fuel and the ships’ bunker fuels leaking into the sea.

The North Sea tanker collision is not the first incident to strike the region’s energy sector. Last year, over 50 personnel from Harbour Energy were evacuated from a rig after it was hit by a nearby supply vessel.

And another ship crashed into the Rough Bravo installation in April 2023 while it was on standby for the nearby Valaris Norway drilling rig.

Attention is now turned to working out the cause of the Stena Immaculate crash – experts have suggested that the Solong may have been operating under autopilot without personnel paying due attention.

HSE called on duty holders and vessel operators to ensure they have proper processes and systems in place to minimise the risk of collisions while working around offshore oil and gas installations and wind farms.

This includes ensuring clear watchkeeping instructions are provided, reviewing bridge resource management and the use of bridge alarms.

Operators should also be sure to monitor attendant vessels and consider sailing audits for marine assurance.

Recommended for you

Tags