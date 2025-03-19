Triton FPSO restart pushed back until May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Triton FPSO restart pushed back until May

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
19/03/2025, 7:23 am
© Supplied by Dana Petroleumserica belinda
The Triton FPSO, operated by Dana Petroleum.

Serica Energy has said that it expects production from the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will not recommence until at least May.

Its announcement follows conversations with FPSO’s operator, Dana Petroleum (‘Dana’) and pushes back the original restart timeline of mid-to-late March.

Production from the vessel was originally suspended in January due to damage from Storm Eowyn.

Serica’s CEO Chris Cox stated: “Our frustrations with the ongoing performance of the Triton FPSO have been well documented – it is not good enough for Serica, and it is not good enough for our shareholders.

“Our drilling results around Triton have been tremendous, and these need to be converted into sustained production and cashflow. We are working closely with Dana to help support them with the current work, and to drive the change required to deliver a more predictable production performance going forward.”

Due to the ongoing maintenance issues and the performance of the Triton FPSO over the last 12 months, Serica Energy is discussing with Dana all options to secure a lasting improvement in the operating performance of the FPSO.

Sea spray during Storm Eowyn on 24 January triggered the vessel’s fire and gas detection system, causing an automatic production shutdown.

Investigations also revealed it had suffered minor damage to one of the cargo tanks, which in turn revealed an integrity issue with a coupling in a gas line.

Triton has been offline since as the partners identify the root cause of the issue and the best means of resolving it.

Triton was hit by multiple outages in 2024, with compressor seal issues causing it to shutdown at the end of October last year.

These issues led to Serica dubbing its 2024 results as “disappointing” with output lower than expected. Now, the issues risk upsetting the group’s “promising” 2025.

The Triton FPSO is located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

