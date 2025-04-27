Unite calls for government action to restart Gryphon FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Unite calls for government action to restart Gryphon FPSO

April 28th 2025, 12:01am
2 min read
elemental totalenergies gryphon
The Gryphon Alpha FPSO
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

The UK government should take action to help restart the Gryphon floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Unite has said.

The trade union wrote a letter to energy minister Michael Shanks calling operator TotalEnergies’ decision to shut down production from the vessel at the start of the year ‘premature’.

It added that the move puts around 200 jobs at immediate risk.

TotalEnergies filed its decommissioning plan in 2023, which called for stopping production from Gryphon on 31 December 2024 ahead of decommissioning activities taking place from 2025.

Nobel Upstream, which owns stakes in two fields tied back to the vessel, has previously voiced its opposition to the decision and has filed a lawsuit to stop its decommissioning.

Unite said the ongoing lawsuits, with a judicial review likely to begin early this summer, have put the Gryphon FPSO in legal and regulatory limbo – not producing, but unable to undergo decommissioning.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has been demanding the UK government produces a concrete plan with real jobs for the transition of North Sea workers.”

“The Gryphon case just like at Grangemouth underscores what Unite has been saying about preventing viable oil and gas assets from being prematurely decommissioned or closed down years ahead of schedule without a plan in place.”

In addition, the union said that it believes the Gryphon case is undermining UK energy security as the NSTA and UK government jointly fail to prevent premature decommissioning plans by operators while economically viable licences remain in place.

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “The NSTA has shown itself to be toothless in the case of the Gryphon. It is supposed to ensure that oil and gas fields deliver maximum economic recovery in a way consistent with UK law. That is clearly not happening with the Gryphon.”

“If TotalEnergies premature decommissioning plan gets approval, it could have a devastating domino effect across the North Sea. Thousands of jobs in the oil and gas sector are under threat and that’s why re-starting the Gryphon is key to stabilising the sector.”

The Gryphon FPSO is connected to five fields, including Gryphon North and South along with subsea tiebacks to the Maclure, Tullich and Ballindaloch fields.

The Gryphon Alpha was the North Sea’s first purpose built permanently moored FPSO, based around 100 miles southeast of Shetland. It has been continuously operating for over 30 years since being installed in 1993.

TotalEnergies inherited the asset through its 2018 of takeover Maersk.

The French energy giant holds an 86.5% operating interest in the asset, alongside Sojitz Energy Development (13.5%).

Nobel Upstream has previously offered to buy the Gryphon FPSO to continue production from the asset.

