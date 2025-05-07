Administrators RSM confirm 162 jobs lost at failed Beam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Administrators RSM confirm 162 jobs lost at failed Beam

May 7th 2025, 5:02 pm
2 min read
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel.© Supplied by Beam
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Shuttered offshore and subsea technology company Beam has appointed RSM UK Restructuring Advisory as its administrators.

The group’s partner and co-head of restructuring Damian Webb and restructuring partner David Shambrook will lead work to handle the failed Bristol-headquartered company.

Employees of the Beam, formerly Rovco, recently rook to social media to confirm their shock at having suddenly been made redundant, with 162 of its 195 employees having lost their jobs.

The administrators are currently exploring ways to maximise returns for the Beam’s creditors and to preserve jobs for staff where possible.

Maritime technology and naval architecture consultancy Tymor Marine is one of the company’s creditors.

Beam brought them onboard to mobilise some of its vessels, with Tymor designing the fastenings to secure a remote operated vehicle (ROV) to the back of the ship’s deck.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Tymor Marine managing director Kevin Moran said that the cost of the work as of the end of March was around £23,000.

“But they also owe us money for approvals for some of their equipment, where we had to go through a third-party authority,” he said, accounting for around £4,000 of the figure.

Founded in 2015, Beam was formed when Rovco and Vaarst merged in September last year. It provided automated offshore wind operations, including development and maintenance, through the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies

Since launching, the two firms have raised close to £50 million from investors across three funding rounds in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

However, reports claim the company’s most recent equity raise was unsuccessful, and an accelerated sale of the business and assets was unfruitful, leading to it entering administration.

The company reported an £8.1m loss before tax in 2023, following an £8.7m loss in 2022.

In addition to its Bristol office, the company has additional bases in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Beam had recently embarked on a recruitment drive in Scotland as part of expansion efforts.

In May last year, Rovco pledged to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland alongside expanding to the US and Asia.

Backers of the Bristol-headquartered firm included Foresight Group, Equinor, through Equinor Ventures, and American defence sector investor IQT.

Tags