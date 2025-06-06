Judicial review on Gryphon FPSO’s future wraps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Judicial review on Gryphon FPSO’s future wraps up

Nobel Upstream is seeking to prevent the vessel being decommissioned.

June 6th 2025, 4:42 pm
3 min read
The Gryphon FPSO vessel
The Gryphon production vessel

Michael Behr

A judicial review into the future of the Gryphon floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel has concluded.

The UK High Court heard Nobel Upstream’s lawsuit aimed at stopping TotalEnergies’ previously filed decommissioning plan for the FPSO from 3-5 June.

Nobel Upstream argued that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) approval of TotalEnergies’ decommissioning plan does not follow its statutory duty to maximise the economic recovery of oil and gas in the UK Continental Shelf.

TotalEnergies, in line with its decommissioning plan submitted in 2023, shut down Gryphon at the start of the year.

Nobel Upstream argued that stopping production at the FPSO would leave around $300 million of known oil and gas reserves in the ground and cost the UK over £150 million of tax revenues.

And according to the company, the case marks the first time the economic recovery duty has been tested in the courts in this way.

Nobel Upstream chairman and CEO Larry Bates said: “Today marks the end of a costly and unnecessary legal process where we have had to apply to the courts simply to ensure the UK oil and gas regulator applies the law as it was intended. We have engaged broadly and openly to make the case for the regulator to reverse its decision and allow a positive cash flow asset to continue production out to the end of its economic life.

“This case is the thin end of the wedge for the UK oil and gas industry, with oil and gas production from existing assets providing UK energy security and sustaining tens of thousands of well-paid and skilled jobs in communities across the country. The loss of production into the Gryphon FPSO alone also means the Treasury is losing out on £230,000 per day.

“We have submitted an offer to buy the asset to continue production and that offer remains on the table.”

Judicial review

A court decision on the judicial review and the future of the Gryphon FPSO is expected in the coming months.

In addition to producing from the Gryphon field itself, the Gryphon FPSO hosts subsea tiebacks to the Maclure and Tullich fields as well as Ballindaloch in Block 9.

Nobel Upstream holds a 7.6% stake in Maclure, with operator TotalEnergies holding 38.2%, Taqa 37% and Apache 17.2%. Nobel also holds 8% in Ballindalloch, and TotalEnergies holds the 92% operating stake.

According to TotalEnergies’ decommissioning plan, activities should take place from 2025 through to the end of 2026.

Union Unite waded into the dispute this year, saying that the UK government should take action to help restart the FPSO to protect around 200 jobs and support the UK’s energy security.

Nobel Upstream head of commercial Nicholas Pogson added: “Having been involved in oil and gas production on the Gryphon FPSO for over a decade, both at Maersk Oil, the previous operator, and at Nobel, it is the right asset, it just needs to be in the right hands to allow production to continue out to the end of its economic life.

“The FPSO underwent significant upgrades in 2021 on the understanding that production would continue to the end of 2027 at least.”