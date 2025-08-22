The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

First oil lifted from Triton FPSO after production restart

The move marks the first shipment since production restarted after several delays in late June.

August 22nd 2025, 7:29 am
2 min read
serica belinda© Supplied by Dana Petroleum
The Triton FPSO, operated by Dana Petroleum.

Michael Behr

The first lifting of oil has taken place from the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel since production restarted.

Serica Energy announced that production from the ship, which has been offline for most of this year, is ramping up in line with its previously stated plan.

This saw the restart of production from certain wells on the Bittern field having been followed by wells on the Evelyn, Gannet E, and Guillemot West fields being brought online. Serica holds stakes, either entire or patrial, on all these wells.

In addition, the company said that the Triton Hub’s production over the last two weeks has averaged 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Serica, a figure that is set to rise as more wells come back onstream as part of the planned start up sequence.

This includes including productive wells from the Bittern and Gannet E fields and new wells drilled on the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields.

According to Serica, its portfolio production averaged over 50,000 boe per day in the days ahead of production ramping down at the Bruce Hub for the annual maintenance period, which began as planned on 16 August and is scheduled to last for around 12 days.

Serica retains production guidance for the year of 33,000-35,000 boe per day.

Triton FPSO

The journey to restart production at the Triton FPSO has seen multiple twist, turns and false steps, and frequent delays have weighed down Serica Energy’s performance.

Operated by South Korea’s Dana Petroleum, the vessel stopped production at the end of 2024, with operating resuming on 27 December after issues with its export gas compressor were dealt with.

These issues led to Serica dubbing its 2024 results as “disappointing” with output lower than expected. Now, the issues risk upsetting the group’s “promising” 2025.

However, it suffered damage in January from Storm Eowyn, which in turn revealed other issues, leading to the extended downtime.

Plans to restart Triton in mid-to-late March were pushed back to May.

During the shutdown, extensive repairs to the inert gas marine system were completed, with over 100 components on the system either replaced or refurbished.

Topside modifications were made in readiness to accept the start of production from the Belinda field, expected in early 2026, significant safety critical maintenance work was also undertaken on the firewater system, and valves and sections of pipework across the FPSO were replaced.

The work done is expected to improve operational performance of the Triton FPSO significantly going forward, and there are no further planned outages for the Triton FPSO in 2025.

Serica Energy owns a 46% stake in the Triton FPSO area with operator Dana accounting for 52% of ownership and the remaining 2% is claimed by Waldorf.

